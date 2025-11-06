Woman Devotee Rescued After Getting Trapped Inside Ancient Tunnel In Sambalpur
The woman was safely pulled out from a tunnel in Dumuri Hill after a three-hour rescue effort by fire services during Saptarishi worship in Sambalpur.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 11:13 AM IST
Sambalpur: A woman devotee who got trapped inside a narrow tunnel on Dumuri Hill under Jujumura police limits in Sambalpur district of Odisha during Saptarishi worship, was safely rescued after nearly four hours of effort by fire service personnel and police on Wednesday.
Police said that the woman, identified as Sujata Meher (35) of Marangbahak village under Meghapal panchayat, had gone to participate in the Bhandarghariani and Saptarishi worship on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. As part of a local ritual, devotees crawl through the ancient tunnel on Dumuri Hill, believing it fulfils wishes if they successfully cross from one end to the other.
While attempting to pass through, Sujata got stuck midway between stone slabs and tree roots. Panic spread among other devotees as repeated attempts to pull her out failed. On being informed, the Maneswar Fire Department and Jujumura police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
After nearly three hours of continuous effort, the team managed to free Sujata by cutting through tree roots blocking the tunnel. She was immediately given first aid and shifted to Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital, before being referred to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, for further treatment.
According to Dr Priyadarshini of the district hospital, Sujata suffered injuries to her lower back and chest but was conscious and stable. Sambalpur Assistant Fire Officer Sudam Kisco said that nearly 500 devotees had gathered at the pilgrimage site, located about 6 km from Padi Abahal in Kuyumura Block.
He said, "Our control room received information, and the fire team from Maneswar immediately began rescue operations. After about three hours, the woman was rescued." Locals have urged authorities to ensure proper safety arrangements and monitoring during future religious gatherings at the site, believed to be centuries old.
