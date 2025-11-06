ETV Bharat / state

Woman Devotee Rescued After Getting Trapped Inside Ancient Tunnel In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A woman devotee who got trapped inside a narrow tunnel on Dumuri Hill under Jujumura police limits in Sambalpur district of Odisha during Saptarishi worship, was safely rescued after nearly four hours of effort by fire service personnel and police on Wednesday.

Police said that the woman, identified as Sujata Meher (35) of Marangbahak village under Meghapal panchayat, had gone to participate in the Bhandarghariani and Saptarishi worship on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. As part of a local ritual, devotees crawl through the ancient tunnel on Dumuri Hill, believing it fulfils wishes if they successfully cross from one end to the other.

While attempting to pass through, Sujata got stuck midway between stone slabs and tree roots. Panic spread among other devotees as repeated attempts to pull her out failed. On being informed, the Maneswar Fire Department and Jujumura police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.