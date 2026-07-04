ETV Bharat / state

Woman Delivers Safely Right Inside Local Train In Thane

The woman and her newborn being taken to Chhatrapai Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa ( ETV Bharat )

Thane: A woman delievered safely inside a suburban train in Thane on Saturday. Sheetal Kamble went into labuor while traveling on a slow local train from Titwala towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

A slow local trains stops on all stations unlike a fast train, which halts only at selected stations. The delivery took place as the train reached Thane station. With the assistance of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Kamble and her newborn daughter were admitted to Thane Municipal Corporation run-Chhatrapai Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

Kamble began experiencing labour pains in the moving train at around 5.34 PM when it was appraoching Thane Railway Station. Recognising the urgency of the situation, other female passengers in the compartment immediately stepped in to help. As soon as the train halted at Thane station, GRP personnel rushed to the scene.