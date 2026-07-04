Woman Delivers Safely Right Inside Local Train In Thane
The woman and the new-born wee admitted to Thane Municipal Corporation run-Chhatrapai Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Thane: A woman delievered safely inside a suburban train in Thane on Saturday. Sheetal Kamble went into labuor while traveling on a slow local train from Titwala towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
A slow local trains stops on all stations unlike a fast train, which halts only at selected stations. The delivery took place as the train reached Thane station. With the assistance of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Kamble and her newborn daughter were admitted to Thane Municipal Corporation run-Chhatrapai Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.
Kamble began experiencing labour pains in the moving train at around 5.34 PM when it was appraoching Thane Railway Station. Recognising the urgency of the situation, other female passengers in the compartment immediately stepped in to help. As soon as the train halted at Thane station, GRP personnel rushed to the scene.
Thanks to the prompt response of the GRP personnel and passengers, Sheetal safely gave birth to a baby girl inside the train compartment. Passengers breathed a sigh of relief upon hearing the cries of the baby and the mother at the station.
Doctors have confirmed that both the mother and the newborn are safe and are currently undergoing treatment. According to Dr. Aniruddha Malgaonkar, "The condition of Sheetal Kamble and her newborn daughter is completely stable, and doctors are monitoring them closely." The presence of mind demonstrated by the GRP and the passengers is being praised from all quarters.
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