ETV Bharat / state

Woman Delivers Baby On Road As Ambulance Fails To Arrive In Madhya Pradesh

Vidisha: A woman delivered her baby on a roadside in Pathari area of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. Despite repeated calls to the Janani Express (maternity transport service), her family members set out on foot to take her to the hospital, as ambulance did not arrive at her village. On their way to the hospital, the woman gave birth under a tarpaulin sheet.

When Sandhya Adivasi from Chapara village, went into labour late last night, her family members repeatedly dialed 108 and Janani Express but no help arrived. Seeing Sandhya's condition deteriorating due to the pain and having no other option, family members were forced to take her to the hospital on foot. However, before reaching the hospital, Sandhya experienced intense pain in front of the government ration shop in Garhi Mohalla.

She was unable to walk any further and was laid down on the road. Hearing her cries, people from the surrounding areas arrived here. Hari Bai, a female security guard from Pathari, who had rushed to the scene, took charge of the situation and assisted Sandhya in the delivery. With the help of a local midwife, Raj Bai, a safe delivery was ensured. To protect the woman and her newborn from the cold, villagers brought clothes, plastic sheets, and materials and lit a fire to keep them warm. At around 3:20 AM, a van driver came forward and transported the mother and newborn to the hospital in his van.

Sandhya's husband, Sanjay Adivasi, said, "Such a terrifying situation arose because ambulance was not available on time and it has raised serious questions about the functioning of the health department and emergency services." Local residents have demanded action against those responsible and steps to prevent such incidents in the future.