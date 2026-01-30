Woman Delivers Baby On Road As Ambulance Fails To Arrive In Madhya Pradesh
The woman was in labour and her family was taking her to the hospital on foot as ambulance didn't arrive despite repeated calls.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Vidisha: A woman delivered her baby on a roadside in Pathari area of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. Despite repeated calls to the Janani Express (maternity transport service), her family members set out on foot to take her to the hospital, as ambulance did not arrive at her village. On their way to the hospital, the woman gave birth under a tarpaulin sheet.
When Sandhya Adivasi from Chapara village, went into labour late last night, her family members repeatedly dialed 108 and Janani Express but no help arrived. Seeing Sandhya's condition deteriorating due to the pain and having no other option, family members were forced to take her to the hospital on foot. However, before reaching the hospital, Sandhya experienced intense pain in front of the government ration shop in Garhi Mohalla.
She was unable to walk any further and was laid down on the road. Hearing her cries, people from the surrounding areas arrived here. Hari Bai, a female security guard from Pathari, who had rushed to the scene, took charge of the situation and assisted Sandhya in the delivery. With the help of a local midwife, Raj Bai, a safe delivery was ensured. To protect the woman and her newborn from the cold, villagers brought clothes, plastic sheets, and materials and lit a fire to keep them warm. At around 3:20 AM, a van driver came forward and transported the mother and newborn to the hospital in his van.
Sandhya's husband, Sanjay Adivasi, said, "Such a terrifying situation arose because ambulance was not available on time and it has raised serious questions about the functioning of the health department and emergency services." Local residents have demanded action against those responsible and steps to prevent such incidents in the future.
Chief Medical Officer Ramhit Kumar said, "There are ambulances available in Kurwai and Tyonda near Pathari that could have reached the location. An investigation will be conducted to determine where the negligence occurred, and appropriate action will be taken."
Instances of ambulance negligence have been reported before, and the Chief Medical Officer had previously taken action against those responsible, imposing a fine of Rs 10,000.
Mukesh Panthi, a local resident, said, "At night, I heard a woman screaming for help. I went out to see what was happening. I saw a pregnant woman lying on the road. I immediately woke up Krishna Choubey, who lives nearby. Then, her sister-in-law, Hari Bai Panthi, who is a watchman, arrived and helped deliver the baby. People of the neighborhood brought whatever they could from their homes to help the mother and child. Later, the woman was taken to the Pathari hospital."
