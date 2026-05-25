ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Daughter, Buries Body In River Bed In Bihar's Nawada

Nawada: In a shocking incident, a man strangled his 20-year-old married daughter to death at a village under Dhamoul police station in Bihar's Nawada.

The accused, identified as Birju Chaudhary, stuffed the body of the victim, Nandini Kumari, in sack and threw it into Kaudihari river near the village. Police have arrested Birju, his wife Lakhia Devi and son Jitendra in the case. A police officer said Nandini was murdered on April 30 but her body was retrieved from the river on Monday.

The officer said, Birju threw the sack comprising his daughter's body, into the river and returned home. However, a week later, when he saw the body floating in the river, he along with Jitendra retrieved it and buried it in the river bed.

Dhamoul police station SHO Himanshu Kumar said police was informed of the incident by a source on Sunday following which a team from the police station rushed to the spot and exhumed the body. "Police also arrested Birju and the others who during interrogation, confessed to the crime," he said.