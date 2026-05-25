Man Kills Daughter, Buries Body In River Bed In Bihar's Nawada
The accused was upset with his daughter's character and killed her to retain his family's honour, said police.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Nawada: In a shocking incident, a man strangled his 20-year-old married daughter to death at a village under Dhamoul police station in Bihar's Nawada.
The accused, identified as Birju Chaudhary, stuffed the body of the victim, Nandini Kumari, in sack and threw it into Kaudihari river near the village. Police have arrested Birju, his wife Lakhia Devi and son Jitendra in the case. A police officer said Nandini was murdered on April 30 but her body was retrieved from the river on Monday.
The officer said, Birju threw the sack comprising his daughter's body, into the river and returned home. However, a week later, when he saw the body floating in the river, he along with Jitendra retrieved it and buried it in the river bed.
Dhamoul police station SHO Himanshu Kumar said police was informed of the incident by a source on Sunday following which a team from the police station rushed to the spot and exhumed the body. "Police also arrested Birju and the others who during interrogation, confessed to the crime," he said.
Kumar said Birju told the police that his daughter was of bad character and he killed her in order to retain his family's honour. "It is a honour killing but we are awaiting the report of the postmortem on the body for more details," he said.
During questioning, Birju said his daughter was married in Rajasthan around two years ago. After living with her in-laws for some time, she returned to her parents' home. There were frequent disputes at home regarding her behavior, which increased tension within the family, he told the police. "The deceased was married in Rajasthan and had been separated from her husband. Further investigation into the case is underway," - Sujay Vidyarthi, SDPO, Pakribarawan.
Kumar said a case has been registered against the three accused under various sections, including murder and concealment of evidence. He said as per preliminary investigation, clear marks of strangulation were found on the deceased's body.
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