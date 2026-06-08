Woman, Daughter Killed In Odisha's Sambalpur; Accused Informs Police After Crime
The duo was brutally murdered in Sambalpur district, with police detaining a suspect who allegedly informed authorities after the crime.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Sambalpur: A mother and daughter were allegedly killed in a gruesome attack in Giripali village in the Sasan police station area in Odisha's Sambalpur, police officials said on Monday. The accused, who allegedly carried out the crime using a sharp weapon, informed the police about the incident.
According to police, the victims were residents of Khadiapada locality in Giripali village. Preliminary investigation suggests that both victims were sleeping outside their house when the attack took place late at night.
Sambalpur Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrimanta Barik said the police officials received information through the emergency helpline, allegedly from the accused himself, following which teams rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.
"The accused carried out the crime with a sharp weapon and is being interrogated in the police station. After carrying out the crime, the accused himself called the 112 toll-free number and informed the officials about the incident," Barik said.
The accused, identified as Ajay Pradhan, a youth residing in a neighbouring house, has been detained and is being questioned, police said. Senior police officials, including Barik, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Yogesh Panda, local police personnel and scientific teams reached the crime scene to collect evidence and begin the investigation.
Family members told police that apart from the victims, no other family members were at home during the night as others had gone to another village. Locals said that the victims were simple people and had no known disputes with anyone.
"We came to know about the incident at night. They were very simple and innocent people and were working as daily wage labourers," a local resident said. A forensic team has inspected the scene and collected evidence. Investigators are checking whether the accused carried out the murder alone or if he had accomplices. Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused.
Police said the motive behind the killings remains unclear. Barik said the investigation is currently at a preliminary stage and further details will emerge after questioning and evidence analysis. Police also said the accused appears to have certain mental health-related concerns, though officials said all angles are being investigated.
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