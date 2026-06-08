ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Daughter Killed In Odisha's Sambalpur; Accused Informs Police After Crime

Sambalpur: A mother and daughter were allegedly killed in a gruesome attack in Giripali village in the Sasan police station area in Odisha's Sambalpur, police officials said on Monday. The accused, who allegedly carried out the crime using a sharp weapon, informed the police about the incident.

According to police, the victims were residents of Khadiapada locality in Giripali village. Preliminary investigation suggests that both victims were sleeping outside their house when the attack took place late at night.

Sambalpur Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrimanta Barik said the police officials received information through the emergency helpline, allegedly from the accused himself, following which teams rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

"The accused carried out the crime with a sharp weapon and is being interrogated in the police station. After carrying out the crime, the accused himself called the 112 toll-free number and informed the officials about the incident," Barik said.

The accused, identified as Ajay Pradhan, a youth residing in a neighbouring house, has been detained and is being questioned, police said. Senior police officials, including Barik, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Yogesh Panda, local police personnel and scientific teams reached the crime scene to collect evidence and begin the investigation.