ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Daughter, Grandson Found Dead At Home In Bengaluru; Suicide Suspected

Bengaluru: A 68-year-old woman, her daughter and grandson were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in Bengaluru on Monday, police said.

Police said prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide but the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after autopsy.

The incident took place on the first main road of Tavarekere in the city on Monday morning and the deceased have been identified as Madamma (68), Sudha (38) and Mounish (14), they said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the trio had visited a temple near Dharmapuri on Sunday to performed puja. After returning home, Sudha had spoken to her sister over phone.