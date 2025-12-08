Woman, Daughter, Grandson Found Dead At Home In Bengaluru; Suicide Suspected
Neighbours found Madamma (68), Sudha (38) and Mounish (14) unconscious inside their house and alerted the police.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 68-year-old woman, her daughter and grandson were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in Bengaluru on Monday, police said.
Police said prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide but the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after autopsy.
The incident took place on the first main road of Tavarekere in the city on Monday morning and the deceased have been identified as Madamma (68), Sudha (38) and Mounish (14), they said.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the trio had visited a temple near Dharmapuri on Sunday to performed puja. After returning home, Sudha had spoken to her sister over phone.
Neighbours found the trio lying unconscious on the floor of their house and alerted the police on the helpline number. Soon Bengaluru Southeast Division DCP Sara Fatima and a team from Sudduguntepalya police station reached at the scene, and an investigation was launched.
The family hailed from Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri. Sudha was living with her mother and son in Tavarekere for the last one and a half years. Previously, the mother-daughter ran a biryani shop and later worked as domestic workers in nearby houses along with selling milk.
Police said a call was received from neighbours on the helpline number and a team was sent to the spot for inspection. On arriving here, cops found all three members of the family dead and the bodies were shifted for post-mortem, they said.
DCP Sara Fatima said, "The Sudduguntepalya police station was informed about the incident at 11:30 am. A case was registered and investigations are underway. The exact cause of death will be known only after post-mortem."
