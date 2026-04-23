ETV Bharat / state

Woman Cricketer Arrested For Rs 63 Lakh Sextortion Case In Mumbai

Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman cricketer, Farakhanda Khan from Jammu and Kashmir along with two of her accomplices has been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 63 lakh from a businessman in Colaba of Mumbai. The accused had reportedly participated in a recent T20 league in India.

According to police, two years ago, she became friends with the 28-year-old businessman and their acquaintance developed into close communication, including private chats.

Police said the accused initially sought Rs 20,000 citing financial difficulties. After receiving the money, she allegedly continued demanding larger sums. When the businessman refused further payments, she allegedly threatened to leak private chats and photographs. Fearing defamation, the victim transferred Rs 23 lakh initially and later Rs 40 lakh, making it a total of Rs 63 lakh.

The harassment continued for nearly two years and then the victim filed a complaint with Mumbai Police in January 2026. The case is handed over to the Crime Branch for investigation.