ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Cousin Held For Killing Sister-In-Law For Money In Chikkaballapura

Chikkaballapura: A woman and her cousin were arrested for murdering her sister-in-law for money and cooking up a story of robbery to cover it up. The incident has come to light from Bapuji Nagar near Kandwara Dargava in Chikkaballapura city of Karnataka. The accused have been identified as Bhavya and Lohit Kumar, police said.

According to police, Pushpalatha (23), the daughter-in-law of Narasimha Murthy, was brutally murdered by slitting her throat on Thursday. Her mangalsutra and earrings were stolen. Bhavya, who was sleeping next to the victim, was found gagged and was admitted to the hospital.

Following a complaint by Pushpalatha's parents, Mahesh and Lakshmi, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. The complainants state that it was not a case of robbery but a well-planned murder due to an illicit relationship of Pushalatha's husband, Bharat.

Initially, the police also thought it was a robbery. However, when Bhavya's statement didn't match, the police grew suspicious and questioned her further. She confessed to the police that she was in an extramarital relationship and her boyfriend had recorded several videos of their intimate moments.

During this time, Lohit got closer to her with the promise of help. Believing him, she shared the private videos with him. However, Lohit started extorting her with the videos, threatening her to make them viral. In the process, he blackmailed her for Rs six lakh. Meanwhile, Bhavya's mother, Vijayalakshmi, also came to know about this matter, police said.