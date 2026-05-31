Woman, Cousin Held For Killing Sister-In-Law For Money In Chikkaballapura
Police said Bhavya was being blackmailed by her cousin, Lohit, with her intimate videos and extorted Rs six lakh. Her mother is also being questioned.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Chikkaballapura: A woman and her cousin were arrested for murdering her sister-in-law for money and cooking up a story of robbery to cover it up. The incident has come to light from Bapuji Nagar near Kandwara Dargava in Chikkaballapura city of Karnataka. The accused have been identified as Bhavya and Lohit Kumar, police said.
According to police, Pushpalatha (23), the daughter-in-law of Narasimha Murthy, was brutally murdered by slitting her throat on Thursday. Her mangalsutra and earrings were stolen. Bhavya, who was sleeping next to the victim, was found gagged and was admitted to the hospital.
Following a complaint by Pushpalatha's parents, Mahesh and Lakshmi, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. The complainants state that it was not a case of robbery but a well-planned murder due to an illicit relationship of Pushalatha's husband, Bharat.
Initially, the police also thought it was a robbery. However, when Bhavya's statement didn't match, the police grew suspicious and questioned her further. She confessed to the police that she was in an extramarital relationship and her boyfriend had recorded several videos of their intimate moments.
During this time, Lohit got closer to her with the promise of help. Believing him, she shared the private videos with him. However, Lohit started extorting her with the videos, threatening her to make them viral. In the process, he blackmailed her for Rs six lakh. Meanwhile, Bhavya's mother, Vijayalakshmi, also came to know about this matter, police said.
"When Lohit demanded more money, the mother-daughter duo planned to steal Pushpalatha's mangalsuthra to arrange for it. Accordingly, Bhavya called Lohit and told him to steal the mangalsutra. In connivance with her daughter, Vijayalakshmi took her husband Narasimha Murthy and son Bharat to a temple in Tamil Nadu," Superintendent of Police Kushal Choukse said.
Pushpalatha and Bharat lived separately due to a family dispute. But Bhavya had called Pushpalatha to come to her in-laws' house to sleep on Thursday, as the family had gone to the temple. When Pushpalatha fell asleep, Lohit asphyxiated her to death and took away the mangalsutra and earrings. To fabricate it as robbery, Bhavya tore her clothes and pretended to faint. Her grandmother, Nagamma, screamed and came out of the house to convince locals that thieves had entered the house, Choukse said.
He added that based on the inspection of the spot, the statements of Pushpalatha's parents and the autopsy, there was a suspicion that this was not an act of robbery.
"There was no excessive bleeding from the body, and the post-mortem examination revealed that she died by suffocation. When the house was inspected, it was found that the door was also not broken. Later, it came to be known that Bhavya had opened the door when Lohit was coming and had slept. Based on these suspicions, an investigation was started, and the accused were identified," Choukse said, adding that the police are interrogating Vijayalakshmi, who is likely to be taken into custody.
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