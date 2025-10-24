ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Civic Poll Aspirant Arrested For Allegedly Killing Husband

Pimpri Chinchwad: Maharashtra Police claimed to have arrested a woman (name withheld), who is one of the aspirants for the upcoming municipal polls in the state, for allegedly strangling her husband (name withheld) to death early Thursday morning in Chinchwad.

According to officials, the incident took place at their home in Manik Colony, near the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation health department, following an argument between the couple after the wife criticised her husband’s character and accused him of ‘cheating’ on her with another woman. “The argument escalated into violence and led to the incident,” they said.

“The woman first called the police to report the murder, but we detained her on suspicion. Further investigation is underway to reveal all the details,” said Inspector Deepak Gosavi.