Maharashtra Civic Poll Aspirant Arrested For Allegedly Killing Husband

Police said the woman, contesting upcoming municipal elections, allegedly strangled her social worker husband after a late-night argument at their Chinchwad home. Investigation is ongoing.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST

Pimpri Chinchwad: Maharashtra Police claimed to have arrested a woman (name withheld), who is one of the aspirants for the upcoming municipal polls in the state, for allegedly strangling her husband (name withheld) to death early Thursday morning in Chinchwad.

According to officials, the incident took place at their home in Manik Colony, near the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation health department, following an argument between the couple after the wife criticised her husband’s character and accused him of ‘cheating’ on her with another woman. “The argument escalated into violence and led to the incident,” they said.

“The woman first called the police to report the murder, but we detained her on suspicion. Further investigation is underway to reveal all the details,” said Inspector Deepak Gosavi.

Gosavi said the victim, a local social worker, had been actively involved in community activities and the Maratha Kranti Morcha. “The victim had close ties with political leaders and had planned to field his wife as a corporator in the upcoming municipal elections to continue his social work legacy,” he said.

The couple had two young children, ages five and two. The murder has sparked tension in the area. Local citizens and social activists have called for a thorough investigation. “Public awareness is needed to prevent such incidents due to a lack of communication and suspicion,” residents said.

