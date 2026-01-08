ETV Bharat / state

'Suspended' Woman Constable Alleges Gang Rape And Years Of Sexual Abuse By 4 Police Personnel In Rajasthan's Churu

Churu: After years of alleged mental and physical suffering, a woman Constable has come forward with serious accusations of gang rape and exploitation by fellow policemen, including a former station incharge, raising serious concerns over safety of women within the police force.

Police have registered a case after the survivor lodged complaint against four police personnel alleging that they raped her at different places over several years.

As per the complaint, four police personnel, including the then station in-charge, allegedly raped her at the police station and in a hotel after giving her a drink laced with intoxicating substances.

SP Jai Yadav said a case has been registered on the basis of her complaint and an investigation has been initiated.

Sources said the woman Constable has been under suspension for the last two months for remaining absent from duty and for alleged involvement in criminal cases. In her complaint, she said the abuse started in 2017 and continued till 2025. She also alleged that the accused police personnel of the concerned police station threatened her and exploited her physically for a long time.