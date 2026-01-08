'Suspended' Woman Constable Alleges Gang Rape And Years Of Sexual Abuse By 4 Police Personnel In Rajasthan's Churu
A woman Constable has lodged a complaint against four police personnel, accusing them of gang rape and repeated sexual abuse over years.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Churu: After years of alleged mental and physical suffering, a woman Constable has come forward with serious accusations of gang rape and exploitation by fellow policemen, including a former station incharge, raising serious concerns over safety of women within the police force.
Police have registered a case after the survivor lodged complaint against four police personnel alleging that they raped her at different places over several years.
As per the complaint, four police personnel, including the then station in-charge, allegedly raped her at the police station and in a hotel after giving her a drink laced with intoxicating substances.
SP Jai Yadav said a case has been registered on the basis of her complaint and an investigation has been initiated.
Sources said the woman Constable has been under suspension for the last two months for remaining absent from duty and for alleged involvement in criminal cases. In her complaint, she said the abuse started in 2017 and continued till 2025. She also alleged that the accused police personnel of the concerned police station threatened her and exploited her physically for a long time.
The victim said that after suffering mental and physical torture for a long time, she approached SP Jai Yadav about two weeks ago and submitted a written complaint. On the directions of SP Yadav, a senior official conducted an internal inquiry. Based on the facts that came out during the inquiry, a case was registered at the police station on Wednesday. Her medical examination was also conducted the same day, Yadav said.
According to the survivor, in 2017 she met a person named Vicky, who had come with a team of Power department from Bikaner. She was also on duty at that time. During their interaction, Vicky told her that he was an employee of the Power department, but later it was found that he was not working there, she mentioned in her complaint.
The survivor alleged that a few days later, when she was not on duty, a Constable called her and said she had been assigned duty. At around 3:30 AM, she reached the given location, from where Vicky and a Constable took her to a hotel. She alleged that she was given intoxicating substances there and raped.
SP Jai Yadav informed, "Given the seriousness of the case, a thorough investigation has been launched. The survivor has come forward with serious allegations related to incidents that began seven years ago. As she is currently under suspension, all aspects are being examined. Everything will be clear once the investigation is over."
