ETV Bharat / state

Woman Confined To Home For 10 Years, Her Grandchildren For 3 Months In Puri's Gop

Nimapada: In a shocking incident, three children were confined to their house for over three months and their grandmother for 10 years, at Muruda village under Sorbha gram panchayat in Gop block of Odisha's Puri district.

All of them rescued from captivity recently. Sources said, Rabindra Sahu of the village had locked his wife in his house for 10 years. Rabindra's wife was an ASHA worker but things went awry as she lost her mental balance following which he locked her in a room in his house and did not allow her to come out.

Rabindra had also confined his 12-year-old granddaughter and nine-year-old grandson to the house after their mother died due to unascertained causes a few months back. The villagers said, Rabindra's son Chiranjeevi works outside the state as a migrant worker and has left his children pretty much at the mercy of their grandfather.

Child rights activist Benudhar Sahita said, the two children have not been to school ever. She said Rabindra works as a labourer and used to lock his grandchildren at home before he left for work. The woman and the children were rescued after human rights activist Rosalin Pradhan came to know of their plight. It is unclear how Rabindra managed the affairs at his house after he came back from work.