Woman Confined To Home For 10 Years, Her Grandchildren For 3 Months In Puri's Gop
Rabindra Sahu had locked his wife, who is mentally unstable, in house for 10 years. She and her grandchildren have been rescued, reports Biranjan Malik.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Nimapada: In a shocking incident, three children were confined to their house for over three months and their grandmother for 10 years, at Muruda village under Sorbha gram panchayat in Gop block of Odisha's Puri district.
All of them rescued from captivity recently. Sources said, Rabindra Sahu of the village had locked his wife in his house for 10 years. Rabindra's wife was an ASHA worker but things went awry as she lost her mental balance following which he locked her in a room in his house and did not allow her to come out.
Rabindra had also confined his 12-year-old granddaughter and nine-year-old grandson to the house after their mother died due to unascertained causes a few months back. The villagers said, Rabindra's son Chiranjeevi works outside the state as a migrant worker and has left his children pretty much at the mercy of their grandfather.
Child rights activist Benudhar Sahita said, the two children have not been to school ever. She said Rabindra works as a labourer and used to lock his grandchildren at home before he left for work. The woman and the children were rescued after human rights activist Rosalin Pradhan came to know of their plight. It is unclear how Rabindra managed the affairs at his house after he came back from work.
The District Child Welfare Officer and the District Child Welfare Committee were informed of the incident and freed the three.
On the instructions of the chairman of the committee, the District Child Protection Office and the Child Helpline staff reached the village and held discussions with Rabindra, villagers, and the Sarpanch. The two children were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee in the presence of local anganwadi workers, CDPO office supervisors and police.
On the instructions of the chairman of the committee, the two children have been kept in a child care institution where they will be taken care of. It is unclear whether Rabindra will face any action for neglecting his grandchildren.
On the other hand, child rights activist Benudhar Senapati said discussions are on to ensure some relief for Rabindra and his wife. Meanwhile, the incident has come as a shock for the villagers who still cannot come to terms with the fact that three souls were confined in a house which looks like any other in the area.
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