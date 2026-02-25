ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Child Among Three Killed After Being Hit By Vande Bharat Train In Jharkhand's Pakur

A Vande Bharat train struck and killed a woman, a man, and a child on the down line at 7:10 pm Tuesday.

Representational image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 25, 2026 at 7:55 AM IST

1 Min Read
Pakur: Three people, including a woman and a child, were killed after being hit by a Vande Bharat train in Pakur district of Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Railway Protection Force officials, the accident occurred near Nagar nabi railway station. Upon receiving information, the RPF and Government Railway Police arrived at the scene and took custody of the bodies. The bodies have not yet been identified.

The officials further said that the Vande Bharat train was passing on the down line at 7:10 pm on Tuesday when a woman, a man, and a small child were hit by the train, killing all three on the spot. RPF in-charge Sanjay Kumar Singh stated that since the bodies have not yet been identified, nearby villagers and Panchayat representatives are being contacted for help. He said that further investigation into the accident is underway.

A crowd of villagers gathered upon receiving the information, but the Railway Police kept them away from the scene. Singh said that postmortems will be conducted and the bodies will be handed over to the families as soon as they are identified. According to locals, the deceased include a husband, wife, and their child, who were struck by the train while crossing the tracks. More details are awaited.

