Woman Chases Hyena Who Dragged Her 4-Year-Old Child In Odisha’s Malkangiri, Injured Out Of Danger
Sarjani Madkami was dragged towards a forest before her mother and villagers intervened; doctors said the injured child is out of danger, reports Panchanan Das.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Malkangiri: A four-year-old girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a hyena near her home in Malkangiri district’s Mathili block. Forest officials said it was the first such attack reported in the area.
The child, identified as Sarjani Madkami, is the daughter of Muke Madkami and Aite Madkami, residents of Jandraguda village under Temurupalli panchayat.
Sarjani was playing outside her house while her father was away and her mother had gone to a nearby tubewell to fetch water. A hyena reportedly emerged from the adjoining forest, pounced on the child and began dragging her towards the woods.
Hearing Sarjani’s screams, her mother rushed after the animal while shouting for help. Villagers responded to her calls and ran towards the forest, raising an alarm. Startled by the commotion, the hyena released the girl and retreated into the forest.
By then, Sarjani had sustained serious injuries. The villagers immediately informed local sarpanch Tumbeswar Samarth, who contacted a nearby Border Security Force camp for assistance. As no vehicle was available at the camp, efforts were made to arrange an ambulance through the 108 emergency service.
The child was eventually taken to the Mathili Sub-Divisional Hospital in an Arogya Seva vehicle. Doctors attending to her said she was undergoing treatment and was now out of danger.
Malkangiri Assistant Conservator of Forests Mansoon Khemudu clarified that the animal involved in the attack was a hyena and not a tiger, as initially claimed in some reports.
“The animal is being described as a tiger in several places, but it was not a tiger. Forest personnel identified it as a hyena after examining its footprints and the nature of the child’s injuries,” Khemudu said.
The Odisha Forest Department will bear the child’s entire medical expenditure under its compassionate assistance scheme, he added.
Khemudu said Malkangiri district has a sizeable hyena population and urged residents not to panic if hyenas or other wild animals enter human settlements. People should immediately alert the Forest Department instead of approaching or confronting the animals, he said.
The department has also begun conducting awareness drives in the Mathili area to advise villagers on how to respond safely to wildlife sightings near their homes.
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