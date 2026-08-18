ETV Bharat / state

Woman Chases Hyena Who Dragged Her 4-Year-Old Child In Odisha’s Malkangiri, Injured Out Of Danger

Malkangiri: A four-year-old girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a hyena near her home in Malkangiri district’s Mathili block. Forest officials said it was the first such attack reported in the area.

The child, identified as Sarjani Madkami, is the daughter of Muke Madkami and Aite Madkami, residents of Jandraguda village under Temurupalli panchayat.

Sarjani was playing outside her house while her father was away and her mother had gone to a nearby tubewell to fetch water. A hyena reportedly emerged from the adjoining forest, pounced on the child and began dragging her towards the woods.

Hearing Sarjani’s screams, her mother rushed after the animal while shouting for help. Villagers responded to her calls and ran towards the forest, raising an alarm. Startled by the commotion, the hyena released the girl and retreated into the forest.

By then, Sarjani had sustained serious injuries. The villagers immediately informed local sarpanch Tumbeswar Samarth, who contacted a nearby Border Security Force camp for assistance. As no vehicle was available at the camp, efforts were made to arrange an ambulance through the 108 emergency service.

The child was eventually taken to the Mathili Sub-Divisional Hospital in an Arogya Seva vehicle. Doctors attending to her said she was undergoing treatment and was now out of danger.