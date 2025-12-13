ETV Bharat / state

Woman Cadre Among Two Hardcore Naxals Surrendered In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband: Two hardcore Naxalites, including a woman cadre, surrendered before police in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. This is part of an ongoing campaign encouraging Naxal cadres to lay down arms in the region, police said.

The surrendered Naxalites were identified as Santosh, a member of the SDK Area Committee, and Manju, who was active in the Sinnapali Area Committee. “Both carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each and had been associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation for more than two decades. They were involved in dozens of Naxal-related incidents,” police said.

The surrender took place before the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gariaband, Dhirendra Patel, who termed the development a "significant milestone" in the intensive anti-Naxal campaign that has been underway for the past year. "There are still 20-22 Naxalites remaining in Gariaband district. Three area committees remain. Members of these area committees also want to surrender. We appeal to the Naxalites to surrender as soon as possible," Patel said

Earlier, on November 7, seven Naxalites surrendered in the Amlipadar area of the district. The surrendered group included Naxal commander Sunil, a resident of Haryana, along with his associates. They carried a joint reward of Rs 37 lakh, police said.