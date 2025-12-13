Woman Cadre Among Two Hardcore Naxals Surrendered In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband
Police termed the surrender of the two Naxals a 'major operational success' as they were part of the crucial committee linking Bastar with Odisha.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST
Gariaband: Two hardcore Naxalites, including a woman cadre, surrendered before police in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. This is part of an ongoing campaign encouraging Naxal cadres to lay down arms in the region, police said.
The surrendered Naxalites were identified as Santosh, a member of the SDK Area Committee, and Manju, who was active in the Sinnapali Area Committee. “Both carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each and had been associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation for more than two decades. They were involved in dozens of Naxal-related incidents,” police said.
The surrender took place before the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gariaband, Dhirendra Patel, who termed the development a "significant milestone" in the intensive anti-Naxal campaign that has been underway for the past year. "There are still 20-22 Naxalites remaining in Gariaband district. Three area committees remain. Members of these area committees also want to surrender. We appeal to the Naxalites to surrender as soon as possible," Patel said
Earlier, on November 7, seven Naxalites surrendered in the Amlipadar area of the district. The surrendered group included Naxal commander Sunil, a resident of Haryana, along with his associates. They carried a joint reward of Rs 37 lakh, police said.
“Others who surrendered included Arina, a committee secretary, and senior cadres from the Gobra, Sinnapali, SDK, and Sitanadi areas. With their surrender, the Udanti Area Committee has been completely dismantled,” they said.
Police termed the surrender of the Udanti Area Committee as a “major operational success” as the committee served as a key logistics corridor linking the dense forests of Bastar with Odisha.
“Several major attacks, including IED blasts and ambushes on security forces, were allegedly planned and executed from this region. On November 2, police recovered a large explosives dump linked to the committee, including 14 pressure cookers, wires and firecrackers,” they said.
Officials said that over the past nine months, 30 Naxalites have surrendered in Gariaband district, while 28 have been killed in encounters during anti-Naxal operations.
