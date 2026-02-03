ETV Bharat / state

Woman Brutally Murdered In Sawai Madhopur Forest, Jewellery Looted By Attackers

Sawai Madhopur: A woman, identified as Kamla Meena, was brutally murdered in the forest of Boli area while grazing goats. The attackers cut off her legs, slit her throat, and fled with her 2.5 kg silver anklets and gold jewellery.

The tragedy came to light when the goats returned home in the evening, but the woman did not. Her family searched for her and discovered her mutilated body. Police immediately reached the scene to collect evidence and have launched a full-scale investigation.