Woman Brutally Murdered In Sawai Madhopur Forest, Jewellery Looted By Attackers
Published : February 3, 2026 at 11:45 PM IST
Sawai Madhopur: A woman, identified as Kamla Meena, was brutally murdered in the forest of Boli area while grazing goats. The attackers cut off her legs, slit her throat, and fled with her 2.5 kg silver anklets and gold jewellery.
The tragedy came to light when the goats returned home in the evening, but the woman did not. Her family searched for her and discovered her mutilated body. Police immediately reached the scene to collect evidence and have launched a full-scale investigation.
Additional Superintendent of Police Neelkamal Meena and Boli police reached the site to oversee the probe. Station Officer Jitendra Singh Solanki said the victim, Kamla Meena, a resident of Kodyai village, had gone into the forest to graze her goats when the attackers carried out the brutal murder and fled with her silver anklets. An FSL team and a dog squad have been dispatched to examine the scene.
Village head Premdevi Meena said that this was the first incident of its kind in the village. She added that when the goats returned alone, the family searched and found Kamla unconscious. On approaching her, they discovered both her legs had been severed, her silver anklets missing, and her throat cut. The assailants escaped with her jewellery.
