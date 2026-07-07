ETV Bharat / state

Woman Branded With Iron Rod On Witchcraft Suspicion In Ajmer

According to police, based on the family's complaint, a case was lodged and five persons were arrested. The family is arranging for her treatment.

ASI Hukum Singh, investigating officer from Mangliyawas police station, said, "The victim and her family alleged that some youths from her village abducted her from home and assaulted her after branding her a witch. They alleged that the accused branded her hands, legs and head using a hot iron rod and then kicked and punched her, leaving her screaming in pain for over two hours."

Singh said that the woman's medical examination will be conducted. Based on preliminary investigation, five accused have been arrested and further investigation will be conducted, he said adding that action will be taken against the culprits.

The victim's father informed the police that accused brutally tortured her while accusing her of being a witch. After this, the accused called her mother and told her, "The game is over; come and take her away." When her mother arrived, she found the woman unconscious. The victim's father immediately lodged a police complaint.