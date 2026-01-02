Woman, Boy Injured In Celebratory Firing In Rajasthan's Dholpur
A youth fired in the air during a birthday celebration at Tajpura village injuring a woman and a seven-year-old boy.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Dholpur: A woman and a seven-year-old boy were injured after a youth fired in the air during a child's birthday celebrations at Tajpura village under Nadanpur police station of Rajasthan's Dholpur.
Nadanpur police station in-charge Krishna Kumar Meena stated that the injured were immediately taken by their families to the Government Community Health Centre in Bari. "Given their critical condition, they were referred to Dholpur District Hospital where both are undergoing treatment in the surgical ward. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused, conducting raids at possible hideouts," he said.
Meena stated a child's birthday was being celebrated in Tajpura village where women, youth, and children were dancing to music. "Meanwhile, a young man opened fire in the air and the bullet passed through a child's shoulder and struck a woman, causing a stampede at the scene. The young man then fled the spot," he said. The accused is yet to be identified and a manhunt has been launched to
Police and administration have repeatedly cautioned people against firing weapons during celebrations, but some irresponsible young men, driven by enthusiasm, continue to do so, resulting in injuries or even deaths of innocent people. Meena warned that no leniency will be shown in such cases. He advised people to exercise caution during celebratory events and not allow anyone to carry weapons.
