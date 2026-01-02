ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Boy Injured In Celebratory Firing In Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur: A woman and a seven-year-old boy were injured after a youth fired in the air during a child's birthday celebrations at Tajpura village under Nadanpur police station of Rajasthan's Dholpur.

Nadanpur police station in-charge Krishna Kumar Meena stated that the injured were immediately taken by their families to the Government Community Health Centre in Bari. "Given their critical condition, they were referred to Dholpur District Hospital where both are undergoing treatment in the surgical ward. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused, conducting raids at possible hideouts," he said.