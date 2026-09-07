ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Body Found In Guwahati House, Severed Head Recovered From Fridge, Husband Surrenders

Guwahati: A woman's partially decomposed and decapitated body was recovered from a house in Beltola locality of Guwahati while her severed head was found inside the refrigerator, police said on Monday. Her husband has surrendered to the police.

The victim, identified as Riya Talukdar, worked in a boutique while her husband is a cab driver. She hailed from Noonmati area of Guwahati.

On Sunday night, neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell emitting from the house, following which a team reached the spot and found the decapitated body lying on the floor with the severed head in the fridge, an official said.

"The murder took place 24 to 48 hours ago as the body had started decomposing. The severed head was found in a polythene bag from the refrigerator," a police official said.