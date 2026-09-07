Woman's Body Found In Guwahati House, Severed Head Recovered From Fridge, Husband Surrenders
Guwahati Police reached the house on Sunday night after neighbours complained of a foul smell and suspect the murder happened 24 to 48 hours ago.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Guwahati: A woman's partially decomposed and decapitated body was recovered from a house in Beltola locality of Guwahati while her severed head was found inside the refrigerator, police said on Monday. Her husband has surrendered to the police.
The victim, identified as Riya Talukdar, worked in a boutique while her husband is a cab driver. She hailed from Noonmati area of Guwahati.
On Sunday night, neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell emitting from the house, following which a team reached the spot and found the decapitated body lying on the floor with the severed head in the fridge, an official said.
"The murder took place 24 to 48 hours ago as the body had started decomposing. The severed head was found in a polythene bag from the refrigerator," a police official said.
The victim's husband, Ramanujan Goswami, believed to be the prime suspect in the case, has reportedly surrendered to police. He is a native of Assam's Dhubri district.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the official added.
The neighbours said the couple was staying in an apartment in the Beltola area of the city.
The forensic experts have pointed out that seeing the condition of the body it seems that the murder likely happened before Saturday. Investigations are underway, police added.
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