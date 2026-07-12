Woman Killed, Body Dumped In Bushes In Haryana's Rohtak
Police have arrested an accused for the murder. Preliminary probe suggests the victim was killed over a love affair.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Rohtak: The identity of a woman whose body was found in bushes near 334-B in Sampla area of Haryana's Rohtak, was ascertained by police. Police said she was killed and her body dumped in the bushes.
The deceased was identified as Shakuntala, a resident of ward no 1 in Sampla. Police said Shakuntala had gone missing and her family had filed a missing person's report at the Sampla police station on July 8. Even as police kept searching for Shakuntala, her body was recently found dumped in the bushes in Sampla.
Police said, Kapil, a resident of ward no 1 was arrested for killing Shakuntala. A police officer said Kapil, during interrogation, confessed to have killed Shakuntala and dumped her body in the bushes near 334-B. Preliminary investigation revealed that Shakuntala was stabbed to death over a love affair with Kapil.
However, investigation into the matter is on and the exact motive of the murder will be known after it is over.
Earlier, upon receiving information on a body dumped in the bushes, senior police officers and a team from the Forensic Science Lab rushed to the spot. The team collected evidence from the spot and closely inspected the surrounding area. The body was then taken into custody and sent to the PGI in Rohtak for postmortem. Police said other facts related to the murder will be confirmed based on the postmortem report and forensic investigation.
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