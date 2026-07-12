ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed, Body Dumped In Bushes In Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak: The identity of a woman whose body was found in bushes near 334-B in Sampla area of Haryana's Rohtak, was ascertained by police. Police said she was killed and her body dumped in the bushes.

The deceased was identified as Shakuntala, a resident of ward no 1 in Sampla. Police said Shakuntala had gone missing and her family had filed a missing person's report at the Sampla police station on July 8. Even as police kept searching for Shakuntala, her body was recently found dumped in the bushes in Sampla.

Police said, Kapil, a resident of ward no 1 was arrested for killing Shakuntala. A police officer said Kapil, during interrogation, confessed to have killed Shakuntala and dumped her body in the bushes near 334-B. Preliminary investigation revealed that Shakuntala was stabbed to death over a love affair with Kapil.