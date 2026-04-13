ETV Bharat / state

Deceased Woman's Body Found Burnt In Dhanbad Home; Probe Underway

The house belonged to the late Sangeet Kumar, a retired scientist from the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), who passed away in 2023. His divorced daughter, identified as Lipika, had reportedly been suffering from depression and was living in isolation. Over time, other family members also distanced themselves from society and maintained minimal interaction with neighbours.

The matter came to light when neighbours noticed a foul and burning smell coming from the house. They alerted the police and a team from Govindpur police reached the spot and recovered a partially burnt body from the bathroom. A detailed investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Dhanbad: A body of a young woman was found after five days of her death on Monday, officials said. Her brother had allegedly cremated the remains in the bathroom of their residence in Vastu Vihar under the Govindpur police station area of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district.

According to Lipika’s elder brother, Pranav, she died on the 8th of April this year after her health deteriorated. He said that she had been repeatedly visiting the bathroom before her condition worsened and she eventually passed away. Pranav said he informed his younger brother, Prabuddha Rajvardhan, about the death, but he did not arrive and no one took the situation seriously.

Pranav further said that maggots had begun to infest the body due to the delay so he cremated his sister using household items such as pillows, quilts, and blankets inside the bathroom.

On the contrary, younger brother, Prabuddha said that he had been informed about his sister’s death and had reached the house on Sunday morning with items required for the cremation. Upon arrival, his elder brother allegedly told him that the last rites had already been performed. He also said that there was no foul smell coming from the house at that time.

Govindpur Station House Officer Vishnu Kumar Raut confirmed the recovery of a burnt body from the bathroom. “A charred body was found in the bathroom and has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further details will be known once the report is received,” he said.