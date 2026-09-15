ETV Bharat / state

'Why Didn't He Stop After Hitting Me?' Woman Biker Releases Another Video In Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case

Siya telling reporters what had happened ( PTI )

Gurugram: The woman biker who was hit by a car in Gurugram has posted a new video on social media, levelling serious allegations in response to accused Kalyan Bainsla's version of the incident while her father, Rahul Chauhan, has filed a written complaint at the Gurugram Sector 56 police station on Monday evening. Bainsla had denied hitting her deliberately, claiming it was an accident and he was distressed. 'Why Didn't He Stop After Hitting Me?' Woman Biker Releases Another Video In Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case (ETV Bharat) In the video, the woman, Shivani Chauhan, who identifies herself as Siya (instagram handle rebelwheels_sia_) has asked why Bainsla did not stop after the incident if he was actually distressed. "Why didn't he stop after hitting me with his car if he was truly distressed? I feel ashamed of such people. Women feel unsafe on Gurugram roads," she said. "I often ride my bike on Sundays. I was travelling along Golf Course Road. I hadn't paid attention to which vehicles were ahead of or behind me. While I was riding, a car sped past me very closely. I assumed the driver was in a hurry, given the high speed. Shortly after, the car slowed down and came up behind me. The driver then pulled up alongside and made gestures, signalling me to stop. I became frightened. Judging by the appearance of the driver and his co-passenger, it seemed they were drunk. The car had tinted windows, so I couldn't see how many people were inside. They were making gestures as they approached my bike," she said.