'Why Didn't He Stop After Hitting Me?' Woman Biker Releases Another Video In Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case
Gurugram hit-and-run case involving woman biker Siya has taken a new turn after she posted a new video in response to accused's version of incident.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Gurugram: The woman biker who was hit by a car in Gurugram has posted a new video on social media, levelling serious allegations in response to accused Kalyan Bainsla's version of the incident while her father, Rahul Chauhan, has filed a written complaint at the Gurugram Sector 56 police station on Monday evening.
Bainsla had denied hitting her deliberately, claiming it was an accident and he was distressed.
In the video, the woman, Shivani Chauhan, who identifies herself as Siya (instagram handle rebelwheels_sia_) has asked why Bainsla did not stop after the incident if he was actually distressed. "Why didn't he stop after hitting me with his car if he was truly distressed? I feel ashamed of such people. Women feel unsafe on Gurugram roads," she said.
"I often ride my bike on Sundays. I was travelling along Golf Course Road. I hadn't paid attention to which vehicles were ahead of or behind me. While I was riding, a car sped past me very closely. I assumed the driver was in a hurry, given the high speed. Shortly after, the car slowed down and came up behind me. The driver then pulled up alongside and made gestures, signalling me to stop. I became frightened. Judging by the appearance of the driver and his co-passenger, it seemed they were drunk. The car had tinted windows, so I couldn't see how many people were inside. They were making gestures as they approached my bike," she said.
Siya said she sped up, and a fellow rider accompanying her moved to shield her. At that moment, the car drove straight from the first to third line, and rammed into her bike, she said. "My fellow rider tried to stop the vehicle at the traffic signal but the driver fled the scene, saying he was not at fault."
Siya said she was on her way to the 'Biker One' café in Gurugram. She said she does not belong to any specific biker group and sometimes ride with her brother.
According to Siya, her bike's brake had failed following the incident, her friends made her ride pillion and dropped her home. "I was terrified. Even though the accused is making allegations against me, the entire country has seen the video, which reveals the truth of the situation. I was riding and had no intention of provoking anyone. He deliberately rammed into my bike; it was an attempt on my life."
She said that the two videos that have surfaced regarding the hit and run case constitute sufficient evidence.
Questioning the state's law and order, Siya said, "After I posted the video, the Gurugram Police contacted me. There is no proper law and order system in Gurugram. Traffic police are quick to issue challans to bikers, but what happens when someone rams into a biker and flees, or a biker dies in an accident? Does law and order only step in after a biker has died in such an accident? If the police are so strict with bikers, they should be equally strict with four-wheeler drivers who drive recklessly. The accused is still roaming free; he is giving interviews to the media to offer his side of the story. The facts are clear to everyone."
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