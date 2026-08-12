ETV Bharat / state

Woman Biker From Mumbai Killed As Unknown Vehicle Hits Motorcycle In Dhamtari

The spot near Jabarra Valley where the accident took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Dhamtari: A 24-year-old woman biker from Mumbai died in a road accident on Wednesday near Jabarra Valley in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ridhhi Thakkar, a resident of Kandivali West.

According to police, she sustained grievous injuries after her bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle. When fellow riders rushed her to the hospital, doctors declared him dead. Subsequently, her body was brought to the district hospital in Dhamtari for post-mortem.

Police said a group of about 23 women bikers from various areas had set out on a ride. The group, comprising approximately 20 bikes and one car, was travelling from Raipur to Bastar.

Upon learning of the accident, Dhamtari Municipal Corporation Mayor Ramu Rohra reached the accident spot to gather details about the incident and got in touch with the victim's family.