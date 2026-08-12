Woman Biker From Mumbai Killed As Unknown Vehicle Hits Motorcycle In Dhamtari
Ridhhi Thakkar (24), a resident of Kandivali West, was riding with a group of 23 women bikers when the accident took place near Jabarra Valley.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Dhamtari: A 24-year-old woman biker from Mumbai died in a road accident on Wednesday near Jabarra Valley in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ridhhi Thakkar, a resident of Kandivali West.
According to police, she sustained grievous injuries after her bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle. When fellow riders rushed her to the hospital, doctors declared him dead. Subsequently, her body was brought to the district hospital in Dhamtari for post-mortem.
Police said a group of about 23 women bikers from various areas had set out on a ride. The group, comprising approximately 20 bikes and one car, was travelling from Raipur to Bastar.
Upon learning of the accident, Dhamtari Municipal Corporation Mayor Ramu Rohra reached the accident spot to gather details about the incident and got in touch with the victim's family.
"I was informed that Riddhi Thakkar, a resident of Kandivali West in Mumbai, had met with an accident near Jahatra Valley. She was alive when brought to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries," Rohra said.
The mayor said all resources have been mobilised and officials have reached the spot to assist with the post-mortem formalities.
Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are working to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and determine the direction in which the driver sped away.
Information is also being gathered from CCTV footage of the spot and eyewitnesses.
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