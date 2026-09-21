Woman Battling Gun Injuries Succumbs In Manipur's Churachandpur
Nei Esther Gangte died at the District Hospital Churachandpur after battling critical injuries for 7 days.
By PTI
Published : September 21, 2026 at 12:40 AM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 12:51 AM IST
Churachandpur/ Imphal: A 21-year-old woman who sustained gun injuries during a recent attack by armed miscreants died in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Sunday, officials said.
Nei Esther Gangte died at the District Hospital Churachandpur after battling critical injuries for 7 days. On September 13, unidentified gunmen allegedly killed two people, including a woman, at Longpi village under Nungba police station in Noney district. Esther was later found with gunshot injuries following the attack and was taken to the district hospital for treatment, officials said.
The Kuki Human Rights Council condemned Esther's death and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh had earlier condemned the killing of the two people at Longpi.
"Such cowardly acts of violence against innocent civilians are unacceptable and have no place in our society," he had said. (More details are awaited)
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