ETV Bharat / state

Woman Battling Gun Injuries Succumbs In Manipur's Churachandpur

Churachandpur/ Imphal: A 21-year-old woman who sustained gun injuries during a recent attack by armed miscreants died in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Sunday, officials said.

Nei Esther Gangte died at the District Hospital Churachandpur after battling critical injuries for 7 days. On September 13, unidentified gunmen allegedly killed two people, including a woman, at Longpi village under Nungba police station in Noney district. Esther was later found with gunshot injuries following the attack and was taken to the district hospital for treatment, officials said.