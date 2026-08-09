Woman Attempts Suicide On Third Day Of Marriage; Dies Over Three Months Later In Madhya Pradesh
Notably, neither the woman's parents nor her in-laws have levelled allegations against each other with the motive behind the suspected suicide remaining mysterious.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Gwalior: In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman, who allegedly attempted suicide on the third day of her marriage over three months ago, died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Notably, neither her parents nor her in-laws have levelled allegations of foul play against each other with the reason behind her taking the extreme step remains mysterious.
The deceased has been identified as Sapna Gurjar. It is learnt that Sapna breathed her last on Thursday night at a private hospital where she was admitted in June.
A native of the Gormi area in Bhind district, Sapna married Saurabh Gurjar, a resident of Lakshmangarh, Gwalior, on April 25, 2026. She arrived at her marital home on April 26.
It is understood that on April 28, the 'Muh Dikhai' (ceremony of unveiling the bride's face) was underway when Sapna excused herself to go to the bathroom. When she did not return after a long time, family members went to check on her; finding the bathroom door locked from the inside, they managed to open it, only to see her unconscious after a suspected suicide attempt.
According to Gwalior CSP Robin Jain, the family reported that on April 28, amidst the festivities, Sapna was found hanging in the bathroom, having fashioned a noose from her saree. She was quickly taken down and rushed to the nearby Birla Hospital, as she was still breathing.
Following initial treatment, the family decided to take her to Delhi for further care and admitted her to SSB Hospital there. After undergoing treatment for a few days, she was brought back to Gwalior on the doctors' advice, where she continued to receive medical care at various hospitals across the city before her death at a private hospital in the city.
Robin Jain, CSP (Headquarters), Gwalior, stated that since the case involves a newlywed woman, formal inquest proceedings (marg) have been initiated, and the investigation is being conducted by the Maharajpura CSP. Statements will be recorded from members of both families and their relatives, he said.
Additionally, the police will independently investigate every angle, and further action will be determined based on the facts that emerge during the inquiry.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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