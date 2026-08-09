ETV Bharat / state

Woman Attempts Suicide On Third Day Of Marriage; Dies Over Three Months Later In Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior: In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman, who allegedly attempted suicide on the third day of her marriage over three months ago, died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Notably, neither her parents nor her in-laws have levelled allegations of foul play against each other with the reason behind her taking the extreme step remains mysterious.

The deceased has been identified as Sapna Gurjar. It is learnt that Sapna breathed her last on Thursday night at a private hospital where she was admitted in June.

A native of the Gormi area in Bhind district, Sapna married Saurabh Gurjar, a resident of Lakshmangarh, Gwalior, on April 25, 2026. She arrived at her marital home on April 26.

It is understood that on April 28, the 'Muh Dikhai' (ceremony of unveiling the bride's face) was underway when Sapna excused herself to go to the bathroom. When she did not return after a long time, family members went to check on her; finding the bathroom door locked from the inside, they managed to open it, only to see her unconscious after a suspected suicide attempt.