ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Three Children Critical After Alleged Suicide Attempts In Haryana’s Faridabad

Emergency ward where the woman and her three children are being treated after attempted suicide ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: A woman and her three minor children are battling for life in a hospital following a domestic dispute with her husband in Haryana’s Faridabad, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place in the Palla area of the state, involved the woman, her two minor sons aged 11 and 13, and her 17-year-old daughter.

According to the preliminary probe, the family took the extreme step shortly after a heated argument between the woman and her husband escalated. “Upon receiving information about the incident, an emergency police ‘Dial 112’ team rushed to the scene to assess the situation. First responders immediately shifted the woman and her three children to the nearby Civil Hospital,” police said.

According to the hospital officials, all four individuals remain under emergency medical observation but are currently stable.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered panic in the locality, with local police saying a detailed probe had already been initiated into the matter. “We are currently waiting for the survivors to recover so that their statements can be recorded and other crucial information gathered,” they said.