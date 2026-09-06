ETV Bharat / state

Woman Arrested In Tamil Nadu Along With Boyfriend For Killing Children Over Objection To Extramarital Affair

Woman and her boyfriend in the Pettur area under the Alangayam Panchayat in murder case. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirupattur: Police have arrested a woman in the Jamuna Marathur area for killing her two children who objected to her extramarital affair.

According to police they also arrested the woman's boyfriend for pushing the children into a well leading to their death. Earlier on August 30, in the Pettur area under the Alangayam Panchayat, local residents informed the Alangayam police that two children were found dead in a well on an agricultural land.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies of the children and sent them to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. After the incident, a case was registered and an investigation was set into motion.

Six days after the incident, the police arrested Sivagami (25), a resident of Jamuna Marathur, Tiruvannamalai district. According to police, Sivagami was having an extramarital affair with Raja, a driver from Athipattu area, who is already married and has three children.