Woman Arrested In Tamil Nadu Along With Boyfriend For Killing Children Over Objection To Extramarital Affair
Six days after the crime police arrested the duo for the crime that has sent shockwaves across Jamuna Marathur area.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Tirupattur: Police have arrested a woman in the Jamuna Marathur area for killing her two children who objected to her extramarital affair.
According to police they also arrested the woman's boyfriend for pushing the children into a well leading to their death. Earlier on August 30, in the Pettur area under the Alangayam Panchayat, local residents informed the Alangayam police that two children were found dead in a well on an agricultural land.
After receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies of the children and sent them to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. After the incident, a case was registered and an investigation was set into motion.
Six days after the incident, the police arrested Sivagami (25), a resident of Jamuna Marathur, Tiruvannamalai district. According to police, Sivagami was having an extramarital affair with Raja, a driver from Athipattu area, who is already married and has three children.
The duo felt that Sivagami's children are an obstacle to their relationship and planed to kill them. Sensing trouble if they had committed the crime in the area where the family lived, the duo decided to kill the children near Alangayam in Tirupattur district.
Police said that Sivagami is married to Chettu and the couple had two sons, Premkumar (5) and Pratap (3). Chettu was earlier arrested in Andhra Pradesh in a "redwood case" a year ago and is currently lodged in jail.
The duo allegedly fled from the scene after committing the crime. The two accused have been sent to judicial custody.
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