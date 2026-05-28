Woman Arrested In Roorkee For Large Bank Transactions Routed Via Pakistan
While no cash was recovered, investigating agencies are scanning the whereabouts of the large financial network and the use of mule accounts to channel funds.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Roorkee: A young woman was arrested during a joint raid by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Uttarakhand police from Asafnagar village under the Piran Kaliyar police station in Roorkee of Haridwar district on Thursday for facilitating financial transactions worth crores of rupees routed through Pakistan. It reportedly took the police approximately 2.5 hours to identify the accused.
While no cash was recovered from the spot, investigating agencies are scanning the whereabouts of the large financial network and the use of mule accounts to channel funds. Following her arrest, the police obtained a transit remand and took her to Jammu and Kashmir for further investigation.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shekhar Chandra Suyal said a large number of transactions were made from the young woman's bank account to route a significant amount to Pakistan. "Such accounts are often used for making suspicious online transactions and to transfer money to various accounts outside India. "However, since this matter pertains to a case registered in Jammu and Kashmir, local police provided limited cooperation," he added.
The action was prompted by information from a young man apprehended from the Lakhanpur area in Kathua for conducting financial transactions worth crores of rupees through Pakistan, police said. The police action has sparked renewed debate about security surveillance in the region and the misuse of bank accounts.
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