ETV Bharat / state

Woman Arrested In Roorkee For Large Bank Transactions Routed Via Pakistan

Roorkee: A young woman was arrested during a joint raid by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Uttarakhand police from Asafnagar village under the Piran Kaliyar police station in Roorkee of Haridwar district on Thursday for facilitating financial transactions worth crores of rupees routed through Pakistan. It reportedly took the police approximately 2.5 hours to identify the accused.

While no cash was recovered from the spot, investigating agencies are scanning the whereabouts of the large financial network and the use of mule accounts to channel funds. Following her arrest, the police obtained a transit remand and took her to Jammu and Kashmir for further investigation.