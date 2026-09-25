Woman Arrested In Chhattisgarh After Her Live-In Partner Dies By Suicide Over Marriage Pressure
Police have registered a case under section 108 BNS following the death due to suicide over marriage pressure.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Kawardha: A 36-year-old woman was arrested by the City Kotwali Police over the death of live-in partner due to suicide after being allegedly pressurised to marry her.
According to the police, case has been registered against Ameena Taj under section 108 BNS on the charge of abetment to suicide. The deceased has been identified as Alok Dubey.
City Kotwali police station in-charge Lalji Sinha said that the incident took place on July 29 and the woman has been arrested. " Brother of the deceased, Sumukh Dubey, informed us that Alok took his life by suicide at the house of the woman."
Earlier after receiving the information, the police reached the incident site and sent the body for post-mortem. Police said that the report revealed that the death was due to suffocation.
Investigation revealed that Alok was having a live-in relationship with Amina for the last four years and the woman had pressured him "to convert to Islam and get married according to Muslim customs."
It is alleged that she used to subject him to mental harassment and had threatened to implicate the man in a rape case if he would not marry her.
Police accessed the mobile and laptop of the deceased and relied on the family statements as part of the investigation.
The family has alleged that upset by the pressure, Alok took his life by suicide by hanging himself at the woman's rented house on July 29.
A case was registered on September 23 after the postmortem report. On September 24, the Kawardha police arrested the accused woman.
Suicide Is Not A Solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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