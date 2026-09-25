ETV Bharat / state

Woman Arrested In Chhattisgarh After Her Live-In Partner Dies By Suicide Over Marriage Pressure

Woman arrested by City Kotwali Police after death due to suicide by her live-in partner. ( ETV Bharat )

Kawardha: A 36-year-old woman was arrested by the City Kotwali Police over the death of live-in partner due to suicide after being allegedly pressurised to marry her.

According to the police, case has been registered against Ameena Taj under section 108 BNS on the charge of abetment to suicide. The deceased has been identified as Alok Dubey.

City Kotwali police station in-charge Lalji Sinha said that the incident took place on July 29 and the woman has been arrested. " Brother of the deceased, Sumukh Dubey, informed us that Alok took his life by suicide at the house of the woman."

Earlier after receiving the information, the police reached the incident site and sent the body for post-mortem. Police said that the report revealed that the death was due to suffocation.

Investigation revealed that Alok was having a live-in relationship with Amina for the last four years and the woman had pressured him "to convert to Islam and get married according to Muslim customs."

It is alleged that she used to subject him to mental harassment and had threatened to implicate the man in a rape case if he would not marry her.