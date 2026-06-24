ETV Bharat / state

Woman Arrested For Sending Over 200 Hoax Threat Emails To Govt Officials, Institutions

New Delhi: A 41-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly sending more than 200 hoax threat emails to senior government officials, institutions and other high-profile establishments across the country, police said on Wednesday.

Seema Lohumi, a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, was traced and arrested on June 21 following a technical investigation into a series of threatening emails sent since February this year, they said.

According to the police, the emails contained false claims about bombs planted at prominent locations, allegations related to electronic voting machines (EVMs), corruption complaints and issues linked to the Aravalli region.

Police further said that the woman had been sending emails since June 9, targeting prominent people and institutions across the country.

"The inquiry primarily focused on the email account being used to send these communications. Technical investigation led to the identification of a mobile number linked to the account, which was kept under continuous surveillance," a senior police officer said.