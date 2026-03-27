ETV Bharat / state

Woman Arrested fFor Killing Father With Poison Over Love Affair, Crime Uncovered After 3 Years

Nagpur: Three years after the crime, a woman allegedly murdered her own father by poisoning him, reportedly because he opposed her relationship. Police in Chandrapur have arrested four accused, including the daughter and her partner.

The accused has been identified as Arya Ballavar, while the deceased is her father, Jayant Ballavar. According to police, Arya allegedly administered poison to her father by mixing it in a drink.

On April 25, 2023, when Jayant Ballavar, an employee at the District Collector’s office, suddenly collapsed at the administrative building during duty and died on the spot. At the time, the exact cause of death was not unclear.

Following his death, Arya secured a job in the police department on compassionate grounds. Police investigations now reveal that Arya, along with her boyfriend Ashish Shedmake, had allegedly conspired to carry out the murder.

After the incident, Arya and Ashish got married. However, the couple had issues in the marriage as Arya chose to stay at her parental home instead of moving in with her husband. The tensions escalated, and in a fit of anger, Ashish approached Ramnagar police station and allegedly confessed to the crime.