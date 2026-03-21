Woman Army Doctor Defies Danger To Treat Tourist Who Fell Into 150-Foot Ravine In TN's Nilgiris
Major Kavitha Vasupalli said the Army team had set up a 70-meter-long Tyrolean Traverse Line between two hills to rescue Sivagurunathan, a tourist from Chengalpattu.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Nilgiris: A woman Army doctor has earned widespread admiration for her courageous act of descending 150 feet into a ravine to provide medical treatment to an injured tourist in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district.
The Needle Rock Viewpoint Eco-Tourism Center managed by the forest department, is situated along the National Highway 181 (NH-181) connecting Gudalur to Udhagamandalam (Ooty). Sivagurunathan, a tourist from Chengalpattu who visited the site, accidentally fell 150 feet down a ravine while attempting to take a selfie at the viewpoint on Thursday.
After the fall, he managed to contact his car driver on the phone to inform him about the incident. The driver immediately alerted the police and the forest department. Responding swiftly, fire department personnel rushed to the spot and continued in a prolonged search operation, joined by forest department officials.
However, the rescue efforts faced significant challenges due to the late hour and the fact that the location was amid a dense forest area known for the movement of wild animals, including elephants and tigers. Despite the challenges, the teams eventually located Sivagurunathan, who was stranded in the mountain ravine and provided him with a blanket.
Upon receiving information from district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru, officials from the Wellington Army Cantonment in the Nilgiris dispatched a team of soldiers to the site, who joined forces with the police, forest, and fire Department teams to conduct a joint rescue operation.
Consequently, after a gruelling struggle lasting approximately 13 hours, Sivagurunathan was safely rescued around 3 am on Friday. A team led by Lieutenant Colonel Chandan Mehta of the Madras Regiment in Coonoor was engaged in the rescue operation.
However, the role played by Major Kavitha Vasupalli, a medical officer serving in the Army, was of paramount importance, as she courageously descended 150 feet into a gorge, an area frequented by wildlife, including elephants and tigers, to administer first aid to Sivagurunathan. "We received a call on Friday evening informing us that a tourist had accidentally fallen into a deep gorge. Although we reached the spot at 9:15 pm, locating the victim proved difficult due to the rugged terrain and the high altitude of the area. To facilitate his rescue, the Army team set up a 70-meter-long Tyrolean Traverse Line between two hills," she said.
Major Vasupalli further said that she descended into the gorge to assess Sivagurunathan's condition and administered first aid to stabilise him. "However, his condition was critical due to the fractures he had sustained. Acting on my instructions, the rescue team placed him on a stretcher and safely pulled him back up using the Tyrolean Traverse Line. Assistant medical officer Captain Saravanakumar, assistant Havildar Bharath, and nursing assistant Havildar Surya Prakash attended to him until he was transferred to the ambulance," she added.
Major Vasupalli, who defied danger to save the young man's life, is now receiving a flood of accolades and congratulatory messages across social media platforms. It is noteworthy that Major Vasupalli from Mettur in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh set a record in 2025 by completing a 1,040-kilometre rafting expedition on the Brahmaputra River.
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