ETV Bharat / state

Woman Army Doctor Defies Danger To Treat Tourist Who Fell Into 150-Foot Ravine In TN's Nilgiris

Nilgiris: A woman Army doctor has earned widespread admiration for her courageous act of descending 150 feet into a ravine to provide medical treatment to an injured tourist in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district.

The Needle Rock Viewpoint Eco-Tourism Center managed by the forest department, is situated along the National Highway 181 (NH-181) connecting Gudalur to Udhagamandalam (Ooty). Sivagurunathan, a tourist from Chengalpattu who visited the site, accidentally fell 150 feet down a ravine while attempting to take a selfie at the viewpoint on Thursday.

After the fall, he managed to contact his car driver on the phone to inform him about the incident. The driver immediately alerted the police and the forest department. Responding swiftly, fire department personnel rushed to the spot and continued in a prolonged search operation, joined by forest department officials.

However, the rescue efforts faced significant challenges due to the late hour and the fact that the location was amid a dense forest area known for the movement of wild animals, including elephants and tigers. Despite the challenges, the teams eventually located Sivagurunathan, who was stranded in the mountain ravine and provided him with a blanket.

Upon receiving information from district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru, officials from the Wellington Army Cantonment in the Nilgiris dispatched a team of soldiers to the site, who joined forces with the police, forest, and fire Department teams to conduct a joint rescue operation.