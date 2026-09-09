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Woman, Two Brothers Arrested For Killing Her Paramour In Chhattisgarh Village

Police solve murder case in Kosa village with investigation revealing that the deceased had a romantic relationship with a local woman, reports Prashant Singh.

Police crack murder case of Kosa village in Janjgir-Champa.
Police crack murder case of Kosa village in Janjgir-Champa. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 9, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Janjgir-Champa: The police have cracked a blind murder case by arresting a woman and her two brothers in the alleged murder of her paramour in Kosa village of Chhattisgarh.

According to police, they have solved the mystery behind the murder of Amit Bhandari, which occurred on June 27 in the Mulmula police station area with the arrest of woman and her two brothers. The accused have been identified as Santoshi Singh and her brothers Bajrang Singh and Pappu Singh.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Pandey had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which cracked the case by "conducting a crime scene reconstruction and brain mapping." A romantic affair was revealed to be the primary motive for the murder.

On June 29, Amit's body was found in a field in Kosa village, within the Mulmula police station area, which was later sent to the Pamgarh Community Health Center for a post-mortem examination. The deceased's family suspected his married girlfriend of involvement in the incident.

Woman Undergoes Brain Mapping

The SIT investigation revealed that Santoshi had been involved in a romantic relationship with Amit prior to her marriage. Subsequently she used to visit Kosa after quarreling with her husband and would meet Amit. At 1:30 AM on June 27, Amit and Santoshi spoke on their mobile phones, and Amit arrived to meet her. Santoshi's brother, Bajrang Singh—who worked in the tent business—heard a noise coming from the backyard and allegedly caught Amit and his sister Santoshi in a compromising situation.

An altercation broke out between Santoshi's brother, Bajrang, and Amit. During the quarrel, Amit suffered a head injury after hitting a wall and attempted to flee. At the scene Bajrang allegedly picked up a spade and attacked him, resulting in his death. Following the incident, Bajrang hid Amit's body in the nearby bushes and the next night he and his brother, Pappu Singh, removed the body from the place and fled. The SIT arrested Bajrang and Pappu after conducting brain-mapping tests on the accused, Santoshi. Bajrang will also undergo the test, said SP Kumar.

Initial Questioning Yielded No Breakthrough

Police questioning of the suspects failed to yield any concrete results that lead to demands for a high-level inquiry. Following the demand, the Superintendent of Police formed a SIT led by ASP Dr Yulandan York.

Dog Provided a Crucial Clue

According to police, SIT summoned the handler of "Vimla"—a tracker dog from Bilaspur—to reconstruct the crime scene. The tracker dog ran from the scene of the crime to the house of Santoshi and stopped behind the house, where traces of human blood were found on a wall. Following this discovery, the police interrogated Amit's girlfriend Santoshi and conducted brain mapping and polygraph tests to solve the case.

Accused Misled The Police

Police said that after Amit had not returned home since the night of June 27, the accused, Bajrang, had accompanied Amit's brother to the Mulmula police station to file a missing person report. Police said that Bajrang attempted to mislead the police, but the SIT successfully solved the murder case. The SP has announced a reward for the investigating team.

Also Read

  1. Teen Girl Dies by Suicide In Chhattisgarh Village After Parents Object To Phone Usage
  2. Chhattisgarh Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Sexual Exploitation Of Minor Daughter

TAGGED:

JANJGIR CHAMPA MURDER
MULMULA POLICE STATION CRIME
KOSA VILLAGE CRIME
CHHATTISGARH MURDER CASE

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