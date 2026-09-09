ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Two Brothers Arrested For Killing Her Paramour In Chhattisgarh Village

Janjgir-Champa: The police have cracked a blind murder case by arresting a woman and her two brothers in the alleged murder of her paramour in Kosa village of Chhattisgarh.

According to police, they have solved the mystery behind the murder of Amit Bhandari, which occurred on June 27 in the Mulmula police station area with the arrest of woman and her two brothers. The accused have been identified as Santoshi Singh and her brothers Bajrang Singh and Pappu Singh.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Pandey had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which cracked the case by "conducting a crime scene reconstruction and brain mapping." A romantic affair was revealed to be the primary motive for the murder.

On June 29, Amit's body was found in a field in Kosa village, within the Mulmula police station area, which was later sent to the Pamgarh Community Health Center for a post-mortem examination. The deceased's family suspected his married girlfriend of involvement in the incident.

Woman Undergoes Brain Mapping

The SIT investigation revealed that Santoshi had been involved in a romantic relationship with Amit prior to her marriage. Subsequently she used to visit Kosa after quarreling with her husband and would meet Amit. At 1:30 AM on June 27, Amit and Santoshi spoke on their mobile phones, and Amit arrived to meet her. Santoshi's brother, Bajrang Singh—who worked in the tent business—heard a noise coming from the backyard and allegedly caught Amit and his sister Santoshi in a compromising situation.

An altercation broke out between Santoshi's brother, Bajrang, and Amit. During the quarrel, Amit suffered a head injury after hitting a wall and attempted to flee. At the scene Bajrang allegedly picked up a spade and attacked him, resulting in his death. Following the incident, Bajrang hid Amit's body in the nearby bushes and the next night he and his brother, Pappu Singh, removed the body from the place and fled. The SIT arrested Bajrang and Pappu after conducting brain-mapping tests on the accused, Santoshi. Bajrang will also undergo the test, said SP Kumar.