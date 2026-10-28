3 Family Members Die By Suicide A Day Before Late Father's Birthday In Vadodara
The deaths occurred a day before the late father's birthday, reports Karan Bhatt
Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Vadodara: A woman and her two children allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday in the city of Vadodara, Gujarat.
The incident occurred at Narsinhji ni Pol located on MG Road in the city. Following the information, a police team rushed to the scene. However, the exact reason behind the deaths remains unclear.
Earlier, the head of the family, Chetan Soni, passed away about two years ago due to a heart attack. The deaths occurred a day before Chetan's birthday.
DCP of Vadodara Zone-4, Andrew Macwan, said that three members of the same family have committed suicide. " Initial investigations indicate that a mother and her two children took their own lives."
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) rushed to the site, and an investigation is underway.
After his father's death, Neelkanth Soni,25, returned from Canada, while Jeniben Soni, 22, was associated with an Ayurvedic hospital. Both the children and their mother allegedly died by suicide.
Police said that they are investigating the case.
Suicide Is Not A Solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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