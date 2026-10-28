ETV Bharat / state

3 Family Members Die By Suicide A Day Before Late Father's Birthday In Vadodara

Vadodara: A woman and her two children allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday in the city of Vadodara, Gujarat.

The incident occurred at Narsinhji ni Pol located on MG Road in the city. Following the information, a police team rushed to the scene. However, the exact reason behind the deaths remains unclear.

Earlier, the head of the family, Chetan Soni, passed away about two years ago due to a heart attack. The deaths occurred a day before Chetan's birthday.

DCP of Vadodara Zone-4, Andrew Macwan, said that three members of the same family have committed suicide. " Initial investigations indicate that a mother and her two children took their own lives."

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) rushed to the site, and an investigation is underway.

After his father's death, Neelkanth Soni,25, returned from Canada, while Jeniben Soni, 22, was associated with an Ayurvedic hospital. Both the children and their mother allegedly died by suicide.