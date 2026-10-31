Woman, Her Minor Son Die By 'Suicide' In Jaisalmer
Police have begun investigations after a 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son died by suicide, reports Tanmay Bissa.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Jaisalmer: In a heart-wrenching incident in the Sanwal Colony area on Saturday, a woman and her 16-year-old son allegedly died by suicide.
The bodies were recovered in 'C' Block of the colony. Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Premaram Bishnoi said that the woman and her son died by suicide in 'C' Block of Sanwal Colony.
After receiving information, a police team arrived at the location, where the bodies were found in separate rooms. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called in to inspect the scene. The reasons behind the suicides remain unknown.
SHO Premaram said that the woman's body was discovered in a room on the ground floor, while the son's body was found in another room.
"The fact that the bodies were found in different locations has raised several questions. Preliminary suspicions suggest that the son may have died by suicide after his mother ended her life. However, the exact sequence of events will only become clear following the police and FSL investigation," said police.
According to the police, the boy had spoken to neighbors about traveling to their village shortly before the incident occurred.
Police said that a torn scarf was found near the woman's body. The woman is likely to have died late at night.
Police said that the woman's husband had died in a road accident about three years ago. After receiving the information, Jaisalmer Circle Officer (CO) Roop Singh also reached the site to assess the situation.
Given the gravity of the case, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the location. The team conducted a thorough inspection of the scene and collected necessary evidence.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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