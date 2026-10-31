ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Minor Son Die By 'Suicide' In Jaisalmer

Woman and her son die by suicide in Sanwal Colony in Jaisalmer. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaisalmer: In a heart-wrenching incident in the Sanwal Colony area on Saturday, a woman and her 16-year-old son allegedly died by suicide.

The bodies were recovered in 'C' Block of the colony. Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Premaram Bishnoi said that the woman and her son died by suicide in 'C' Block of Sanwal Colony.

After receiving information, a police team arrived at the location, where the bodies were found in separate rooms. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called in to inspect the scene. The reasons behind the suicides remain unknown.

SHO Premaram said that the woman's body was discovered in a room on the ground floor, while the son's body was found in another room.

"The fact that the bodies were found in different locations has raised several questions. Preliminary suspicions suggest that the son may have died by suicide after his mother ended her life. However, the exact sequence of events will only become clear following the police and FSL investigation," said police.

According to the police, the boy had spoken to neighbors about traveling to their village shortly before the incident occurred.