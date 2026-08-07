Woman, Her Four Children Drown In Pond In Bihar's Motihari District
Five members of the same family drowned in a pond and police are investigating the matter.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Motihari: Five members of a family drowned in a pond in the Govindganj police station area in Bihar's Motihari district.
The deceased were a woman and her four children. An official statement, or a confirmation regarding the incident, is still awaited. The incident, which reportedly took place on Thursday, has left people shell-shocked.
The deceased woman has been identified as Sushila Devi, resident of Babhnauli Panchayat in Motihari district. After receiving the information, the Areraj Circle Officer and a team from the Govindganj police station rushed to the scene.
Officials from the local administration and divers recovered four bodies, while a rescue operation is underway to locate the fifth one. The police have initiated legal proceedings.
According to local villagers, the matter might be linked to a family dispute, while some people said the woman had gone with her children to collect fodder for livestock when she and her children drowned in the pond. The police are investigating the incident.
"The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination," said Govindganj SHO Sachitanand Pandey.
Pandey said that an investigation into the matter has commenced. "The police are investigating the matter. The reason behind the drowning is not yet clear. All aspects are being examined, and the actual cause of death can be confirmed only after the post-mortem report and on the completion of the investigation," said Pandey.
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