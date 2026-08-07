ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Four Children Drown In Pond In Bihar's Motihari District

Five family members drowned in a pond in the Govindganj area. ( ETV Bharat )

Motihari: Five members of a family drowned in a pond in the Govindganj police station area in Bihar's Motihari district.

The deceased were a woman and her four children. An official statement, or a confirmation regarding the incident, is still awaited. The incident, which reportedly took place on Thursday, has left people shell-shocked.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sushila Devi, resident of Babhnauli Panchayat in Motihari district. After receiving the information, the Areraj Circle Officer and a team from the Govindganj police station rushed to the scene.

Officials from the local administration and divers recovered four bodies, while a rescue operation is underway to locate the fifth one. The police have initiated legal proceedings.