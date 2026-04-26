ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Daughter Murdered In Haryana's Palwal; Case Against Husband And In-Laws

Narveer, a resident of Kamar Garhi village in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, stated in a complaint lodged at Chandhat police station that his sister Mithlesh was married to Dharamveer, son of Dayachand, a resident of Kithwadi village in Palwal district, in 2020.

The accused, after committing the crime, fled with the deceased's three-month-old son. A case has been filed against the husband of the victim and six other in-laws under relevant sections of BNS. The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination and efforts were underway to arrest the accused.

He said since the marriage, Mithlesh's in-laws had been harassing her and threatening to kill her, demanding land, a Scorpio SUV, and Rs 25 lakh in cash. Narveer alleged that earlier this month, when Mithlesh was admitted to Palwal Civil Hospital after giving birth to a son, her younger brother and mother came to the hospital to see her. There, Dharamveer assaulted them, a complaint about which has already been filed with the police, he said.

Narveer, said, "We received a phone call informing us of the death of my sister and four-year-old niece, after which we went to her in-laws' house in Kithwadi. My sister and niece were lying dead, with severe injuries on their bodies. Blood was flowing from their ears and nose. My sister was not wearing any jewelry, and all her in-laws were absconding". He said Mithlesh's three-month-old son is also missing.

Chandhat police station in-charge Harikrishna said after receiving information, police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody and kept them in the civil hospital for postmortem and on the complaint of Narveer, a case has been registered against Dharamveer, his brother Karamveer, mother Premvati, father Dayachand, sisters Rekha and Anita under various sections of BNS. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused, he said.