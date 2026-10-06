ETV Bharat / state

​ Woman Among 2 Persons Arrested In Chhattisgarh Acid Attack Case ​

Balod: ​The police have arrested two accused, including a woman, in Kondagaon within hours of the acid attack on Monday.

After raids at several places, late at night police arrested two suspects, a man and a woman, and are set to disclose full details of the case today.

A 22-year-old woman preparing for competitive examinations had received burn injuries in the acid attack in Chhattisgarh's Balod district.

The woman, daughter of a driver posted in the police, was rushed to the district hospital after she suffered burns on her face and both hands. The woman was preparing for competitive exams and was returning home from the library when acid was thrown on her.

Police teams cordoned off several areas of the city and immediately coordinated with police forces in neighboring districts to make the arrests. SP Kiran Chavan personally supervised the operation to arrest the accused.

"We received information from the Balod police team that two suspects involved in the acid attack were fleeing towards Bijapur. Kondagaon police set up a blockade near Narayanpur Chowk. During this operation, the two suspects matching the description were found on a Mahindra bus. They were taken into custody and interrogated. Balod police will handle further proceedings," said Saurabh Upadhyay, Station In-charge, Kondagaon.

Earlier, the victim was referred to DKS Super-specialty Hospital in Raipur due to her severe condition, where she is currently undergoing treatment.