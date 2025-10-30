ETV Bharat / state

Woman Among Two Militants Arrested In Manipur

A cache of arms and ammunition was seized in an unrelated operation.

Woman Among Two Militants Arrested In Manipur
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 30, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Imphal: Security forces arrested two militants, including a woman, belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal West and East districts, police said on Thursday.

They also seized a cache of arms and ammunition in an unrelated operation.

A woman cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) outfit was arrested from Langol Game Village in Imphal West district on Wednesday. She has been identified as Ningthoujam Anita Devi (44), a police statement said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that she was involved in the recruitment of a girl from Jiribam district in the militant outfit, it said.

A cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) outfit was nabbed from Wangkhei Andro Parking in Imphal East district on Tuesday. He has been identified as Wahengbam Kiran Singh (45).

Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, the statement said.

Security forces, meanwhile, seized four firearms during an operation in Ngairangbam Maning Loukon area in Imphal West district on Wednesday.

The seized items included a modified .303 rifle along with magazine, two country-made single-barrel guns, a pistol along with a magazine, two hand grenades without detonators, and cartridges, it added.

Also read:

  1. 10 Militants Arrested From 3 Districts Of Manipur
  2. Caches Of Arms Recovered In Manipur, Six Militants Held

TAGGED:

MANIPUR MILITANT ARREST
MANIPUR UNREST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.