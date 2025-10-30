ETV Bharat / state

Woman Among Two Militants Arrested In Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested two militants, including a woman, belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal West and East districts, police said on Thursday.

They also seized a cache of arms and ammunition in an unrelated operation.

A woman cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) outfit was arrested from Langol Game Village in Imphal West district on Wednesday. She has been identified as Ningthoujam Anita Devi (44), a police statement said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that she was involved in the recruitment of a girl from Jiribam district in the militant outfit, it said.