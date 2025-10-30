Woman Among Two Militants Arrested In Manipur
A cache of arms and ammunition was seized in an unrelated operation.
By PTI
Published : October 30, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST
Imphal: Security forces arrested two militants, including a woman, belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal West and East districts, police said on Thursday.
They also seized a cache of arms and ammunition in an unrelated operation.
A woman cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) outfit was arrested from Langol Game Village in Imphal West district on Wednesday. She has been identified as Ningthoujam Anita Devi (44), a police statement said.
Preliminary investigation suggested that she was involved in the recruitment of a girl from Jiribam district in the militant outfit, it said.
A cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) outfit was nabbed from Wangkhei Andro Parking in Imphal East district on Tuesday. He has been identified as Wahengbam Kiran Singh (45).
Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, the statement said.
Security forces, meanwhile, seized four firearms during an operation in Ngairangbam Maning Loukon area in Imphal West district on Wednesday.
The seized items included a modified .303 rifle along with magazine, two country-made single-barrel guns, a pistol along with a magazine, two hand grenades without detonators, and cartridges, it added.
