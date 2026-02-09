Woman Among Three Found Dead Inside Abandoned Car In Delhi
The unresponsive occupants were found in the car parked near the Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday afternoon with suicide suspected as cause of death.
New Delhi: Three people including a woman were found dead in an abandoned car in Delhi's Peeragarhi area on Sunday with police suspecting suicide as the cause of death, officials said.
According to the police, a distress call was received in the afternoon about three persons sitting unresponsive in the car with the doors of the vehicle locked from inside. Acting on the information, a team of police along with the forensic team rushed to the spot. The team found the bodies motionless in the car parked near a service lane next to the flyover.
Preliminary investigation, as per police, points to suicide as the cause of death as no visible external injuries were found on the bodies with the mobile phones and other belongings of the occupants found intact inside the vehicle as per police.
The victims have been identified as Randhir, 76, Shiv Naresh Singh, 47, and Laxmi Devi, 40. It was not immediately known whether the three persons were from the same family. Police said that the vehicle belonged to Randhir.
The car was parked at the spot for some time before passersby spotted it and informed the police about the unresponsive occupants.
Police are investigating every angle into the deaths by checking the call detail records and CCTV footage to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the deaths. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while further proceedings are underway.
Meanwhile, the family of Randhir, one of the deceased, rubbished suicide as the cause of death saying he was a very cheerful and sociable person. According to the family, Randhir had no enmity with anyone and could not have ended his life. The family further said that Shiv Naresh, who is also among the deceased, is a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh and had gone with Randhir on Sunday morning after parking his motorcycle at Randhir's house. (With agency inputs)
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
