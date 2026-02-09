ETV Bharat / state

Woman Among Three Found Dead Inside Abandoned Car In Delhi

Police and forensic teams on standby near Peeragarhi flyover where three bodies were recovered from abandoned car ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Three people including a woman were found dead in an abandoned car in Delhi's Peeragarhi area on Sunday with police suspecting suicide as the cause of death, officials said.

According to the police, a distress call was received in the afternoon about three persons sitting unresponsive in the car with the doors of the vehicle locked from inside. Acting on the information, a team of police along with the forensic team rushed to the spot. The team found the bodies motionless in the car parked near a service lane next to the flyover.

Preliminary investigation, as per police, points to suicide as the cause of death as no visible external injuries were found on the bodies with the mobile phones and other belongings of the occupants found intact inside the vehicle as per police.

The victims have been identified as Randhir, 76, Shiv Naresh Singh, 47, and Laxmi Devi, 40. It was not immediately known whether the three persons were from the same family. Police said that the vehicle belonged to Randhir.