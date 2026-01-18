ETV Bharat / state

Woman Alleges Gang Rape In Sonipat, Police Launch Manhunt

Sonipat: Haryana Police have registered a case after a young woman alleged that she was gang-raped by three men in the state's Sonipat district, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in the Bahalgarh police station area. The woman alleged that she was waiting at Bahalgarh Chowk for a vehicle to return home when three men in a car offered her a lift. She claimed the men later sexually assaulted her.

Based on the complaint, Bahalgarh police have registered an FIR against the three accused under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated further investigation. Raids are being conducted to trace and arrest the accused.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Nain stated, "A case has been registered, and police teams are actively searching for the accused." She added that efforts are on to arrest them at the earliest.

Two Arrested in Gangrape Case in Chhattisgarh