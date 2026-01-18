Woman Alleges Gang Rape In Sonipat, Police Launch Manhunt
Police have registered a case after a woman alleged she was gang-raped by three men in Haryana’s Sonipat district.
Sonipat: Haryana Police have registered a case after a young woman alleged that she was gang-raped by three men in the state's Sonipat district, officials said on Saturday.
According to police, the incident took place in the Bahalgarh police station area. The woman alleged that she was waiting at Bahalgarh Chowk for a vehicle to return home when three men in a car offered her a lift. She claimed the men later sexually assaulted her.
Based on the complaint, Bahalgarh police have registered an FIR against the three accused under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated further investigation. Raids are being conducted to trace and arrest the accused.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Nain stated, "A case has been registered, and police teams are actively searching for the accused." She added that efforts are on to arrest them at the earliest.
Two Arrested in Gangrape Case in Chhattisgarh
Earlier this month, two persons, including the driver of a Dial 112 emergency service, were arrested for the alleged gangrape of a woman at Bankimongra in Korba district in Chhattisgarh.
Police said three others allegedly involved in the crime were at large. The Dial 112 driver was accused of taking the victim to a South Eastern Coalfields Limited quarter in Banki, where he raped her along with his accomplices.
Police said that while the accused fled after carrying out the crime, the circumstances under which the victim was taken to the quarter by the accused were not ascertained.
Police said the victim, after the incident, managed to reach her residence and narrated her ordeal to her family, who then informed the police. A zero first information report (FIR) was initially registered at Civil Lines police station based on the woman’s complaint and was later transferred to Bankimongra police station, where a case was formally registered on Friday.
