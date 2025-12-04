ETV Bharat / state

Thane: Woman Allegedly Kills Husband With Help of Brother-In-Law, Friends After He Refused Divorce

Thane: A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her brother-in-law and his friends after he refused to grant her a divorce, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on November 17 in a forested area near Cherpoli village on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, they said.

The Thane Rural Crime Branch has now cracked the case and arrested the wife along with her accomplices. The deceased has been identified as Tipanna, a native of Sirugumpa village in Bellary district of Karnataka.

His wife, Hasina Mehboob Sheikh, who lived separately in Kalyan due to domestic disputes, was allegedly pressuring him for a divorce. When he refused, police say she conspired to eliminate him. The arrested accused include have been identified as Faiyaz Zakir Hussain Sheikh (35), Sikander Badshah Mujawar (35), and Ghulam Akbar Ikhtiyar Maulvi (38), all residents of Kalyan.

According to officials, Faiyaz and his associates brought Tipanna into a rickshaw and took him to the Shahapur forest area. There, they allegedly killed him and partially burnt his body using diesel to destroy the evidence. They then dumped the body near the Mumbai-Nashik highway and fled.