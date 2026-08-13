Woman Allegedly Harassed, Male Friend Thrashed After Car Stopped Near Petrol Pump In Cuttack
A woman and her male friend were allegedly attacked after stopping their car near the Shukarpada petrol pump on the Cuttack-Chandbali road.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
Cuttack: In a shocking incident in Cuttack's Nischintakoili area, a young woman has allegedly been sexually harassed by a group of men. The incident took place on the Cuttack-Chandbali road near the Shukarpada petrol pump under Nischintakoili police station.
According to the complaint, the woman and her male friend were travelling in a car when their vehicle was stopped near the petrol pump. The woman was allegedly harassed, while the group brutally assaulted her male friend.
A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Cuttack Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Agrawal said a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer has been assigned to investigate the case.
According to the SP, police have so far detained two accused and are questioning them. Police have identified all those allegedly involved in the incident, while four teams have been deployed at different locations to trace them. The SP said all the accused would be arrested soon.
According to the complaint, the woman and her male friend were travelling from Cuttack towards Kendrapara in a Swift Dzire. They stopped near the Shukarpada petrol pump to rest for some time.
Taking advantage of the situation, six youths allegedly belonging to a criminal group harassed the woman, smashed the car's windows and brutally assaulted her male friend. The two subsequently approached Nischintakoili police station and lodged a complaint.
Also Read: