ETV Bharat / state

Woman Allegedly Harassed, Male Friend Thrashed After Car Stopped Near Petrol Pump In Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident in Cuttack's Nischintakoili area, a young woman has allegedly been sexually harassed by a group of men. The incident took place on the Cuttack-Chandbali road near the Shukarpada petrol pump under Nischintakoili police station.

According to the complaint, the woman and her male friend were travelling in a car when their vehicle was stopped near the petrol pump. The woman was allegedly harassed, while the group brutally assaulted her male friend.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Cuttack Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Agrawal said a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer has been assigned to investigate the case.