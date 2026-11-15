Woman Critical After Alleged Gang-Rape In Rajasthan's Karauli
Police arrested one suspect and launched a search operation after a woman was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted near Anjani Mata temple in Karauli.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Karauli: A woman was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted, leaving her in critical condition, near the Anjani Mata temple in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, following which police arrested one accused and launched a search for the others.
The incident came to light after a woman who had gone to relieve herself spotted the victim lying in an injured condition. She immediately informed the victim’s family members, who rushed to the spot. However, the accused had fled by the time they arrived.
According to preliminary information, four people are suspected to have been involved in the crime. Police reached the spot after receiving information, collected evidence and sent the victim for a medical examination.
Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal said he personally visited the spot and inspected the crime scene to gather details about the incident. He said police teams were working to trace the remaining accused and assured that they would be arrested soon.
The victim’s condition was reported to be critical, and she was admitted to the district hospital. Her medical examination has been conducted, and treatment is underway. Police are investigating all aspects of the case.
Meanwhile, a search operation was launched on the hill near Anjani Mata temple to trace the absconding accused. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also visited the spot and collected important evidence. Police are examining the surrounding areas as part of the investigation.
Preliminary findings also suggested that the accused were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The woman reportedly resisted and raised an alarm, following which the accused assaulted her, leaving injuries on her body. However, the details are yet to be confirmed through the police investigation and medical report.
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