ETV Bharat / state

Woman Critical After Alleged Gang-Rape In Rajasthan's Karauli

Karauli: A woman was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted, leaving her in critical condition, near the Anjani Mata temple in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, following which police arrested one accused and launched a search for the others.

The incident came to light after a woman who had gone to relieve herself spotted the victim lying in an injured condition. She immediately informed the victim’s family members, who rushed to the spot. However, the accused had fled by the time they arrived.

According to preliminary information, four people are suspected to have been involved in the crime. Police reached the spot after receiving information, collected evidence and sent the victim for a medical examination.

Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal said he personally visited the spot and inspected the crime scene to gather details about the incident. He said police teams were working to trace the remaining accused and assured that they would be arrested soon.

The victim’s condition was reported to be critical, and she was admitted to the district hospital. Her medical examination has been conducted, and treatment is underway. Police are investigating all aspects of the case.