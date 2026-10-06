ETV Bharat / state

Woman Allegedly Assaulted During ‘Purification Ritual’ In Gujarat

Surendranagar: A shocking case of alleged sexual assault linked to a so-called “purification ritual” has come to light from Gujarat’s Surendranagar district. Police have arrested nine people, including two women in the case, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, a married woman had left home with another man. Her husband and family members allegedly tracked down the couple and brought them to a housing society in Dudhrej.

Police said the woman’s husband allegedly planned the incident and, along with relatives, assaulted both the woman and the man after tying them up. The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted under the pretext of carrying out a “purification ritual.”

The incident came to light after a video of the alleged assault surfaced on social media and was subsequently sent to police by an unidentified person. Following the complaint, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) alerted the city police, who launched an investigation.

A team from the Surendranagar City Police Station, including a police inspector, inspected the alleged crime scene. Police said the man was tied to a babul tree and beaten. Another video reportedly showed the woman tied to a cot, while the man was allegedly forced to drink her urine.