Woman Allegedly Assaulted During ‘Purification Ritual’ In Gujarat
Police said the woman’s husband allegedly planned the incident and, along with relatives, assaulted both the woman and the man after tying them up
Published : October 6, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Surendranagar: A shocking case of alleged sexual assault linked to a so-called “purification ritual” has come to light from Gujarat’s Surendranagar district. Police have arrested nine people, including two women in the case, officials said on Tuesday.
According to police, a married woman had left home with another man. Her husband and family members allegedly tracked down the couple and brought them to a housing society in Dudhrej.
Police said the woman’s husband allegedly planned the incident and, along with relatives, assaulted both the woman and the man after tying them up. The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted under the pretext of carrying out a “purification ritual.”
The incident came to light after a video of the alleged assault surfaced on social media and was subsequently sent to police by an unidentified person. Following the complaint, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) alerted the city police, who launched an investigation.
A team from the Surendranagar City Police Station, including a police inspector, inspected the alleged crime scene. Police said the man was tied to a babul tree and beaten. Another video reportedly showed the woman tied to a cot, while the man was allegedly forced to drink her urine.
Based on the videos and the subsequent investigation, police identified around nine people allegedly involved in the incident, including two women. A case has been registered at the Surendranagar City 'A' Division Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
Surendranagar District Police Chief Premsukh Delu said police received a video concerning the alleged sexual assault of a woman within the jurisdiction of the Surendranagar City 'A' Division Police Station. An ASP-led team investigated the matter and traced the woman.
According to Delu, the woman had allegedly been threatened and unlawfully confined by the accused. Police rescued her and registered a case under Sections 70(1), 115(2), 127(3) and 142 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66(E) and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.
Police said the woman had been living with another man, which allegedly angered her husband. The accused allegedly confined and restrained her at home. She later managed to escape and went to the other man. The accused allegedly followed her, overpowered the man and sexually assaulted the woman under the guise of a “purification ritual.”
Police have arrested all nine accused identified so far. Delu said further action would be taken against anyone else whose involvement emerges during the investigation.
Read More: