Woman Accuses Trinamool MLA Of Raping Her In 2023, Bengal Police Launches Probe
In a separate case, CID has summoned Paresh Ram Das for questioning in connection with political violence linked to the 2023 Panchayat elections on Tuesday.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST|
Updated : September 6, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Canning: West Bengal's South 24 Parganas Police have launched an investigation against Trinamool Congress MLA from Canning (Paschim), Paresh Ram Das, following a complaint of rape lodged against him.
According to the police, the woman had filed a complaint with the Sub-Division Police Officer (SDPO) of Canning on Wednesday. Based on this, a case was registered and investigations launched, they said.
In her complaint, the victim alleged that Das had promised to get her husband a ticket for the 2023 Panchayat elections in exchange of Rs four lakh. The woman claimed that she went to an old-age home set up by the MLA to hand over the money but was subjected to physical harassment.
She alleged that after accepting the money, the MLA behaved inappropriately with her and when she protested, she was beaten up. She was then confined in a room and allegedly raped.
The woman claimed she had been living in fear ever since the incident. She alleged that she had attempted to lodge a complaint at Canning police station after the incident but no FIR was registered at that time. Her family claimed they could not pursue legal action due to the MLA's influence amidst the prevailing political climate.
Her family also claimed that Das led a group of people to raid their house and allegedly hurled bombs at them. They were forced to stay away from their house for three years out of fear.
Following the change in the state's political landscape, she mustered the courage to approach police and filed a written complaint.
Police said a case has been registered against Das under relevant sections. The complainant's statement, the accounts of individuals involved in the incident, and other evidence are being examined, police said. Since the incident occurred three years ago, gathering information and documents has become crucial for investigators, they added.
Das, however, has denied the allegations levelled against him, claiming that a conspiracy is being hatched to frame him and tarnish his political and social image.
Also, multiple allegations ranging from illegal sale of government land to encroachment of the Matla River's silt islands for the construction of his old-age home have been raised against the MLA.
Meanwhile, CID has summoned Das for questioning regarding a case of political violence linked to the 2023 Panchayat elections. The case involves allegations of attacks on opposition members and the hurling of bombs. He has been directed to appear at the CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhavan in Kolkata at 12 pm on September 8 and asked to bring the necessary documents with him.
Also Read