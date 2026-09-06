ETV Bharat / state

Woman Accuses Trinamool MLA Of Raping Her In 2023, Bengal Police Launches Probe

Canning: West Bengal's South 24 Parganas Police have launched an investigation against Trinamool Congress MLA from Canning (Paschim), Paresh Ram Das, following a complaint of rape lodged against him.

According to the police, the woman had filed a complaint with the Sub-Division Police Officer (SDPO) of Canning on Wednesday. Based on this, a case was registered and investigations launched, they said.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that Das had promised to get her husband a ticket for the 2023 Panchayat elections in exchange of Rs four lakh. The woman claimed that she went to an old-age home set up by the MLA to hand over the money but was subjected to physical harassment.

She alleged that after accepting the money, the MLA behaved inappropriately with her and when she protested, she was beaten up. She was then confined in a room and allegedly raped.

The woman claimed she had been living in fear ever since the incident. She alleged that she had attempted to lodge a complaint at Canning police station after the incident but no FIR was registered at that time. Her family claimed they could not pursue legal action due to the MLA's influence amidst the prevailing political climate.

Her family also claimed that Das led a group of people to raid their house and allegedly hurled bombs at them. They were forced to stay away from their house for three years out of fear.