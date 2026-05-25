ETV Bharat / state

Woman Accuses Former Classmate Of Rape And Blackmail In Rajasthan; Case Registered

Sikar: A woman in Rajasthan's Sikar has accused her former classmate of rape and blackmail prompting police to register a case. The woman has accused the man of threatening to make and circulate obscene photos and videos of her, as well as subjecting her to continuous harassment.

Kotwali Police Station In-charge Sunil Kumar Jangid stated that the woman filed a complaint recounting that the accused youth was her classmate when she was 19 years old. Initially, their interactions were casual; however, the accused subsequently began to pursue contact with her persistently via mobile phone and social media, she said.

According to the woman, the accused invited her to meet him under a pretext and later raped her. When she resisted, he threatened to kill her, she said. The woman further alleged that the accused also recorded obscene photos and videos of her. Her complaint details that the accused continued to blackmail her threatening to make the photos and videos public. She said he raped her on multiple occasions later.