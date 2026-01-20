Woman Accuses Co-Worker Of Attempting To Rape Her At Hotel In Uttarakhand; Case Registered
The woman said that the accused took her to the hotel on pretext of taking her out and forced himself on her.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
Udham Singh Nagar: A 19-year-old woman in Khatima, a border area of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand has accused her co-worker of attempting to rape her at a hotel by concealing his identity and forcing her to convert, police said on Tuesday.
Following the incident, Bajrang Dal activists accompanied the woman to the Khatima police station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law.
After registering the case, the police have launched a detailed investigation. The victim has also accused the man of pressuring her to convert her religion. The accused is currently absconding, and different police teams are searching for him.
According to the complaint filed with the police, both the woman and the accused have been working at the same place for the past year. As per the complainant, the accused had introduced himself to her as Sonu. She said that on Sunday, at around 10 AM, the accused took her to a hotel under the pretext of taking her out.
She alleged that even at the hotel, the accused booked a room using the name Sonu. According to the woman, she discovered his real name was Shahnawaz from his Aadhaar card, which was in his pocket, leaving her shocked.
The woman further alleged that the youth then attempted to force himself upon her and also pressured her to convert her religion. The girl said that the accused also had objectionable material with him and his intention was to rape her, but she somehow managed to escape from his clutches.
The woman also stated in her complaint that the accused gained her trust by concealing his real identity and attempted to violate her modesty, leaving her mentally traumatized. She has demanded strict legal action against the accused.
According to Station House Officer Vijendra Shah, the accused, Shahnawaz, 28, resident of Islam Nagar, has also been working in Khatima for the past three years. He met the woman about a year ago. Khatima police have registered a case at Khatima police station under Sections 62, 64, and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the girl's complaint.
According to Station House Officer Vijendra Shah, the investigating officer is recording the woman's statement adding strict legal action will be taken in the matter after the investigation.
Read More: