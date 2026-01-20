ETV Bharat / state

Woman Accuses Co-Worker Of Attempting To Rape Her At Hotel In Uttarakhand; Case Registered

Udham Singh Nagar: A 19-year-old woman in Khatima, a border area of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand has accused her co-worker of attempting to rape her at a hotel by concealing his identity and forcing her to convert, police said on Tuesday.

Following the incident, Bajrang Dal activists accompanied the woman to the Khatima police station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law.

After registering the case, the police have launched a detailed investigation. The victim has also accused the man of pressuring her to convert her religion. The accused is currently absconding, and different police teams are searching for him.

According to the complaint filed with the police, both the woman and the accused have been working at the same place for the past year. As per the complainant, the accused had introduced himself to her as Sonu. She said that on Sunday, at around 10 AM, the accused took her to a hotel under the pretext of taking her out.

She alleged that even at the hotel, the accused booked a room using the name Sonu. According to the woman, she discovered his real name was Shahnawaz from his Aadhaar card, which was in his pocket, leaving her shocked.