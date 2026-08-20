ETV Bharat / state

Woman Accuses Acquaintances Of Raping Her, Trying To Set Her Ablaze In Chhattisgarh

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: A woman in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district has accused two acquaintances of raping her and trying to set her ablaze after pouring alcohol on her. Police have registered a case against the accused and launched a manhunt to arrest them following the woman's complaint.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was traveling through a forest route to reach the hospital for medical treatment. She said that she encountered two youths known to her; who lured her to a secluded spot and raped her. The woman stated that after the rape, the accused poured alcohol into her mouth and attempted to set her ablaze. But she managed to escape somehow while both accused fled the scene after the incident, she added.

The woman later lodged a complaint at the Chirmiri police station against both accused. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case, Chirmiri CSP Ravi Kujur said. Kujur said that the case has been registered under sections related to rape, attempted murder, and other relevant provisions.