ETV Bharat / state

Woman Accuses Acquaintance Of Raping Her After Spiking Drinks With Sedatives In Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur: A woman in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur has accused an acquaintance of raping her after spiking the drinks of her and her husband on the pretext of an invitation at a hotel over two months ago. The woman said that the accused also took obscene photos of her and circulated them with acquaintances causing her mental agony.

Bilaspur DSP Madan Dhiman stated that based on the woman's complaint, the Sundernagar police registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to the Bilaspur Sadar Police Station. It is understood that the woman hails from Bilaspur Sadar but currently resides in Sundernagar with her husband.

According to the woman, the incident took place on May 29, though the complaint was filed only recently. In her police complaint, the woman recounted that the accused from Bilaspur is known to her and her husband.