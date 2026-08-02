Woman Accuses Acquaintance Of Raping Her After Spiking Drinks With Sedatives In Himachal Pradesh
The woman said the accused invited her and husband to a hotel where he spiked their drinks with sedatives and later raped her.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Bilaspur: A woman in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur has accused an acquaintance of raping her after spiking the drinks of her and her husband on the pretext of an invitation at a hotel over two months ago. The woman said that the accused also took obscene photos of her and circulated them with acquaintances causing her mental agony.
Bilaspur DSP Madan Dhiman stated that based on the woman's complaint, the Sundernagar police registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to the Bilaspur Sadar Police Station. It is understood that the woman hails from Bilaspur Sadar but currently resides in Sundernagar with her husband.
According to the woman, the incident took place on May 29, though the complaint was filed only recently. In her police complaint, the woman recounted that the accused from Bilaspur is known to her and her husband.
“On May 29, he invited us to meet at a hotel in Bhawana (Kangu Road). While we were talking at the hotel, the accused surreptitiously spiked our food and alcohol with a sedative; we both lost consciousness after consuming it. The accused then committed the rape," the woman stated in her complaint.
According to the complainant, the accused took compromising photos and videos of her. He did not stop there; according to the woman, he circulated these obscene photos and videos to other acquaintances, including a woman. She said that the dissemination of the pictures and videos has caused severe social disgrace to her and her family.
The woman has demanded the strictest possible punishment for the accused.
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