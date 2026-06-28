ETV Bharat / state

Woman Accused In Sensational Murder Case Held On Arrival From Abroad

Kozhikode: A woman from Kannur district, absconding ever since being accused in a sensational case of abduction and murder, was arrested on Sunday on her arrival from abroad at Karipur International Airport, police said. The arrested woman, Liba Makkepeyal Kunnath (43), is a native of Ulikkal in Kannur district.

Liba is an accused in the murder of Sultan Bathery native Hemachandran, whose body was recovered from a forest area at Cherambadi, Tamil Nadu, after he went missing in 2024. According to police, Liba allegedly lured Hemachandran near Kozhikode Medical College, from where he was abducted and taken to a house in Wayanad.

Police said Hemachandran was later murdered and his body was buried in the forest area at Cherambadi. During the investigation into the missing-person case, police tracked the accused through call data records, recovered the body and confirmed its identity as Hemachandran through a DNA test in 2025.

Liba had allegedly left the country before police arrested the other accused. She was detained at the airport on Sunday after a lookout circular had been issued against her, officials said. A police team later reached the airport and formally took her into custody.