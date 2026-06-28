Woman Accused In Sensational Murder Case Held On Arrival From Abroad
Officials said Hemachandran was murdered and his body was buried in the forest area at Cherambadi.
By PTI
Published : June 28, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Kozhikode: A woman from Kannur district, absconding ever since being accused in a sensational case of abduction and murder, was arrested on Sunday on her arrival from abroad at Karipur International Airport, police said. The arrested woman, Liba Makkepeyal Kunnath (43), is a native of Ulikkal in Kannur district.
Liba is an accused in the murder of Sultan Bathery native Hemachandran, whose body was recovered from a forest area at Cherambadi, Tamil Nadu, after he went missing in 2024. According to police, Liba allegedly lured Hemachandran near Kozhikode Medical College, from where he was abducted and taken to a house in Wayanad.
Police said Hemachandran was later murdered and his body was buried in the forest area at Cherambadi. During the investigation into the missing-person case, police tracked the accused through call data records, recovered the body and confirmed its identity as Hemachandran through a DNA test in 2025.
Liba had allegedly left the country before police arrested the other accused. She was detained at the airport on Sunday after a lookout circular had been issued against her, officials said. A police team later reached the airport and formally took her into custody.
Police said Liba became agitated on seeing media personnel when she was brought to the Kozhikode Medical College Police Station. According to investigators, Hemachandran had been staying in a rented house in Kozhikode to take care of his chit fund business.
Police suspect he was abducted after disputes with the prime accused, P Noushad of Pazhupathur in Wayanad. With Liba being held now, all six accused in the case have now been arrested, police said. Police had earlier filed the chargesheet against all the accused in the case. Liba will be produced before a court for remand proceedings, officials added.
Read More